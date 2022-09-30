Houston Dynamo's Darwin Quintero fined for incident vs. LAFC

Heading into Week 33 of the 2022 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two fines.
Houston's Quintero fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero guilty of violating the League's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 53rd minute of Houston’s match against LAFC on September 18.
Quintero has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Chicago's Navarro fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Chicago Fire FC defender Miguel Navarro guilty of violating the League’s policy regarding throwing/kicking an object toward fans in the 68th minute of Chicago’s match against Charlotte FC on September 17.
Navarro has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.