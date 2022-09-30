Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 33)

LAFC will clinch the 2022 MLS Supporters’ Shield with:
- LAFC win at Portland AND Philadelphia lose at Charlotte
Philadelphia will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with:
- Philadelphia win at Charlotte or ...
- Montréal lose or draw vs. D.C. United
New York City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New York City win or draw vs. Orlando or ...
- Columbus lose or draw vs. New York or ...
- Miami lose or draw at Toronto or ...
- Cincinnati lose vs. Chicago
Cincinnati will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Cincinnati win vs. Chicago AND Columbus lose or draw vs. New York or ...
- Cincinnati win vs. Chicago AND Miami lose or draw at Toronto or ...
- Cincinnati win vs. Chicago AND Orlando lose or draw at New York City or ...
- Cincinnati draw vs. Chicago AND Charlotte lose or draw vs. Philadelphia AND Columbus lose or draw vs. New York AND Orlando lose or draw at New York City AND Miami lose at Toronto or ...
- Cincinnati draw vs. Chicago AND Charlotte lose or draw vs. Philadelphia AND Columbus lose or draw vs. New York AND Orlando lose at New York City AND Miami draw at Toronto
Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Orlando win at New York City AND Columbus lose vs. New York
Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Nashville win vs. Houston or ...
- Nashville draw vs. Houston AND Portland draw vs. LAFC or ...
- Salt Lake lose at LA Galaxy or ...
- Portland lose vs. LAFC or ...
- Portland draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake draw at LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- LA Galaxy win or draw vs. Salt Lake
Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Portland win vs. LAFC AND Minnesota lose at San Jose or ...
- Portland win vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose or draw at LA Galaxy or ...
- Portland draw vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at LA Galaxy
Minnesota will clinch a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Minnesota win at San Jose AND Salt Lake lose or draw at LA Galaxy or ...
- Minnesota win at San Jose AND Portland lose or draw vs. LAFC or ...
- Minnesota draw at San Jose AND Vancouver lose or draw vs. Austin AND Seattle lose or draw at Kansas City AND Salt Lake loss at LA Galaxy or ...
- Minnesota draw at San Jose AND Vancouver lose or draw vs. Austin AND Seattle lose or draw at Kansas City AND Portland loss vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake draw at LA Galaxy
Atlanta will be eliminated from the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Atlanta lose at New England AND Miami win or draw at Toronto or ...
- Atlanta lose or draw at New England AND Columbus win vs. New York or ...
- Atlanta lose at New England AND Charlotte win vs. Philadelphia AND Columbus draw vs. New York or ...
- Atlanta draw at New England AND Miami win at Toronto
Charlotte will be eliminated from the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Charlotte lose vs. Philadelphia AND Miami win at Toronto FC or ...
- Charlotte lose vs. Philadelphia AND Columbus win vs. New York
New England will be eliminated from the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New England lose or draw vs. Atlanta or ...
- Miami win at Toronto FC or ...
- Columbus win vs. New York
Salt Lake will be eliminated from the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Salt Lake lose at LA Galaxy AND Portland win or draw vs. LAFC AND Minnesota win or draw at San Jose or ...
- Salt Lake lose at LA Galaxy AND Portland win or draw vs. LAFC AND Vancouver win vs. Austin or ...
- Salt Lake draw at LA Galaxy AND Nashville win or draw vs. Houston AND Portland win vs. LAFC AND Minnesota win at San Jose
Seattle will be eliminated from the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Seattle lose or draw at Kansas City or ...
- LA Galaxy win or draw vs. Salt Lake AND Portland win or draw vs. LAFC AND Minnesota win at San Jose
Vancouver will be eliminated from the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Vancouver lose or draw vs. Austin or ...
- LA Galaxy win or draw vs. Salt Lake AND Portland win or draw vs. LAFC AND Minnesota win at San Jose