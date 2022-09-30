Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Philadelphia Union overtake LAFC as favorites

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The "smart money" has officially jumped on the Philadelphia Union bandwagon.

Philadelphia's leap

After topping the BetMGM futures market for essentially the entire 2022 season, LAFC are no longer the odds-on favorites to win MLS Cup on Nov. 5. The surging Union have displaced the Black & Gold in the No. 1 spot with two games remaining before the start of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in mid-October.

Philly now lead the pack at +275 odds, thanks to red-hot form that has seen them go unbeaten in their last six games. Head coach Jim Curtin's team boasts a league-best defense (22 goals allowed) and a +46 goal differential – just two off the all-time record of +48 set by LAFC in 2019.

The Union close out the regular season against Charlotte FC (Oct. 1) and Toronto FC (Oct. 9).

LAFC's slip

Despite losing ground to Philadelphia, LAFC (+290) are still in the driver's seat of the Supporters' Shield race. Even on points (64) with the Union, head coach Steve Cherundolo's team nonetheless has the first tiebreaker in their favor, thanks to their 20 wins versus Philly's 18.

LAFC take on Portland Timbers (Oct. 2) and Nashville SC (Oct. 9) in their final two matches before beginning the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Check out the BetMGM futures market's entire top 10 heading into Week 33, the penultimate round of the 2022 MLS regular season:

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Week 33
Team
Current Odds
Last Week's Odds
Difference
1. Philadelphia Union
+275
+300
25
2. LAFC
+290
+275
-15
3. CF Montréal
+1000
+1000
0
4. Austin FC
+1200
+1200
0
T-5. Nashville SC
+1600
+1600
0
T-5. NYCFC
+1600
+1600
0
T-5. New York Red Bulls
+1600
+1600
0
T-5. FC Dallas
+1600
+1600
0
9. FC Cincinnati
+2000
+2500
500
T-10. LA Galaxy
+2500
+2500
0
T-10. Inter Miami CF
+2500
+2500
0
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Whose chances have improved the most?
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Bettors sticking with slumping LAFC 
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Is a first-time champion in the cards?
