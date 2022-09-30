Colorado Rapids defender Drew Moor to retire after 2022 season

Moor has spent 18 years in MLS, including 10 seasons with Colorado. He’s also played for FC Dallas and Toronto FC, winning two MLS Cups, a Supporters’ Shield and three Canadian Championships along the way.

The 38-year-old is one of the most experienced players in league history, sitting on 434 MLS appearances (393 starts), 35,929 minutes, 28 goals and eight assists heading into the Rapids’ final two matches of the season.

“This is a decision that I've been thinking about for the last couple of months now, and although I’ve been emotional about it at times, I think it's time for me to step into the next part of my life and my career,” said Moor.