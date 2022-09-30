Colorado Rapids defender Drew Moor to retire after 2022 season

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement
Colorado Rapids center back Drew Moor plans to retire from professional soccer following the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Friday.
Moor has spent 18 years in MLS, including 10 seasons with Colorado. He’s also played for FC Dallas and Toronto FC, winning two MLS Cups, a Supporters’ Shield and three Canadian Championships along the way.
The 38-year-old is one of the most experienced players in league history, sitting on 434 MLS appearances (393 starts), 35,929 minutes, 28 goals and eight assists heading into the Rapids’ final two matches of the season.
“This is a decision that I've been thinking about for the last couple of months now, and although I’ve been emotional about it at times, I think it's time for me to step into the next part of my life and my career,” said Moor.
“As I look back on my career, there are a countless number of people that I would like to thank – my wife and family in particular, along with the Rapids for believing in me and giving me an opportunity twice over the course of my career, and especially Pádraig Smith, Wayne Brant, Robin [Fraser] and his coaching staff and all of my teammates.”
Moor began his MLS career after being drafted sixth overall in the 2005 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas from Indiana University. He was named to the MLS All-Star team in 2015 and recorded five caps with the US men’s national team, including appearances in the 2007 Copa America.
“Few players have meant as much to this club as Drew has,” said Smith, Colorado’s executive VP & general manager. “On the field, Drew was an incredibly smart, determined and talented player.
“Off the field, his leadership, professionalism and passion for our club shone through, but what makes Drew such an emblematic figure above all else are his human qualities – his character, genuineness and the positive manner in which he conducts himself and treats others. We couldn’t be prouder to have called him a Rapid for so long and are grateful to him for the incredible legacy in Burgundy he leaves behind.”
Moor originally joined the Rapids via trade midway through the 2009 season, then spent 2016-19 in Toronto before returning to Colorado.
“It has been one of the great pleasures of my coaching career to cross paths with Drew,” said Fraser, Colorado’s head coach. “He is one of the best professionals and one of the best people I have ever met.
“I cherished my time with him in Toronto and I am so grateful that he decided to come to Colorado once again. He is one of the best teammates I’ve ever come across and one of the great central defenders in this league’s history. He will be sorely missed.”
The Rapids plan to celebrate Moor’s retirement at an upcoming match during the 2023 season.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant