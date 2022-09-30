Chicago Fire winger Jairo Torres undergoes season-ending surgery

Jairo Torres is out for the remainder of Chicago Fire FC ’s 2022 season after undergoing a successful surgical procedure to stabilize a left tibia stress fracture, the club announced Friday.

Torres, 22, is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of Chicago’s 2023 campaign. He is one of the club’s three Designated Players alongside midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri and Gaston Gimenez.

Torres signed with Chicago in February from back-to-back Liga MX champions Atlas FC, though didn’t join their roster until early May. The once-capped Mexican international hasn’t quite adjusted as hoped, posting zero goals and one assist across 14 games (six starts).