Your Saturday Kickoff:  Can Evander keep Portland Timbers rolling in St. Louis? 

It’s a limited international break slate, but it’s still MLS. Take a look at tonight’s four matches here.

We’ll keep it simple today. No tiers, just a Watchability Score. Why put games in tiers when we should just be appreciative for the games we have? It’s nice to have a little extra soccer to tide us over during an international break. Going empty-handed for a couple of weeks can actually be dangerous.

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 23/50

The Revs… are in danger.

Now, to be fair, they did in fact pull out a win against Nashville last weekend. It’s real. It happened. They now have 10 points on the season. But, well, I wouldn’t say it’s a sign of great things to come.

You never know, though! They’re at home. The Red Bulls may be disinterested in this one after cruising past New England 4-2 a few weeks ago. MLS could happen. I’m not counting out any outcome.

Sporting KC vs. Seattle Sounders

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 25/50

Phew. If you’ve been wondering what’s been going on with the two teams at the bottom of each conference, tonight is your night. You can take in the Revs and SKC back-to-back if you want to. I wouldn’t recommend it for medical reasons, but you could! Maybe you’ll gain a sense of understanding and empathy for those at the bottom of the table.

Or maybe you’re just here to laugh if something goes wrong for Seattle again. The Sounders haven’t been at their best and they haven’t caught a break this year. That combo has them sitting below the playoff line 16 games in. They’ve only scored 19 times this season. It’s not great.

This is the kind of game they have to win. Or at least get a road point. They’re running out of time to salvage their season. SKC might be past the point of no return. Seattle have to take advantage.

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 26/50

Minnesota are fun! Enjoy their gritty approach and togetherness! Take some time to learn the words to “Wonderwall!” There’s so much to do during this one!

Dallas will also be there but that hasn’t been super-relevant so far this year, especially on the road. Their 0W-6L-2D road record is the worst mark in the league. So.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 33/50

A game with two teams kind of close to or over the playoff line technically! St. Louis are increasingly intriguing again now that Eduard Löwen is available and the Timbers have quietly been able to pull together points since their loss to Seattle a few weeks ago. They have 10 points from their last five games and their only loss came to Minnesota.

On top of that, the Timbers have two things going for them in the Watchability category. First, Evander is living up to his club-record price tag. He’s been excellent this year. Like, averaging more than a goal contribution per 90 kind of excellent. He has seven goals and eight assists in 12 starts.