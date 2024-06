Update: Which players lead MLS All-Star voting?

There's movement in voting for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target – outlined in top-fives per position group (update as of 11 am ET on June 7).

Reminder: Voting accounts for 12 of the 26 players who will face the Liga MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field, home of defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew. See the full roster composition breakdown here.