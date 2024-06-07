LA Galaxy transfer Marcus Ferkranus to Brisbane Roar

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The LA Galaxy have transferred homegrown defender Marcus Ferkranus to Australian top-flight side Brisbane Roar FC effective July 1, the club announced Thursday.

The center back, 21, played extensively for LA Galaxy II in USL Championship and MLS NEXT Pro play. This year, he also featured for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC.

Ferkranus represented the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup after starring at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

"In the seven years since he joined the LA Galaxy academy, Marcus has proved himself to be an exemplary player and young man," general manager Will Kuntz said in a release.

"We are incredibly proud of his development as a member of both the Galaxy and the US U-20 men’s youth national team. We wish Marcus all the best as he embarks on this next step in his professional career."