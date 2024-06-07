MLS Fantasy Round 16 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

Goalkeepers

Aljaz Ivacic and the New England Revolution will look to build on last week’s 2-1 win at Nashville SC. Ivacic came up clutch with a PK save to help the Revs see out the result, and now he faces a shorthanded New York Red Bulls attack. A viable plan is to plug Ivacic in on the bench since the Revs play first, see how the first half goes and plan to make adjustments from there.