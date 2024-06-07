MLS Fantasy Round 16 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

An unconventional MLS Fantasy round has arrived, offering just four matchups to construct our fantasy lineup. While some clear-cut players will be in most fantasy squads across the board, check the list of players called up for the June international window to help avoid any surprise setbacks.
Active teams in Round 16: DAL, MIN, NE, POR, RBNY, SEA, SKC, STL
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 16 preview podcast.
Goalkeepers
Aljaz Ivacic and the New England Revolution will look to build on last week’s 2-1 win at Nashville SC. Ivacic came up clutch with a PK save to help the Revs see out the result, and now he faces a shorthanded New York Red Bulls attack. A viable plan is to plug Ivacic in on the bench since the Revs play first, see how the first half goes and plan to make adjustments from there.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Aljaz Ivacic
NE
vs. RBNY
$6.6
2. Roman Bürki
STL
vs. POR
$6.4
3. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. SEA
$5.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Clint Irwin
MIN
vs. DAL
$5.0
Defenders
Tomas Totland bagged a goal in his last home appearance and is this weekend’s highest-scoring defender in the player pool. He surprisingly failed to register a cross in St. Louis CITY’s 3-3 draw at Inter Miami last week, but he’s no stranger to whipping crosses in from the right flank for João Klauss to pick out. Look for Totland to be active once again in a matchup with the Timbers that’s packed with big fantasy point potential.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tomas Totland
STL
vs. POR
$8.1
2. Xavier Arreaga
NE
vs. RBNY
$6.0
3. Michael Boxall
MIN
vs. DAL
$6.5
4. Jackson Ragen
SEA
at SKC
$7.8
5. Sam Junqua
DAL
at MIN
$7.2
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. RBNY
$4.8
2. Nick Lima
NE
vs. RBNY
$5.0
Midfielders
Evander’s breakout season continues to produce fantasy points in bulk, with the Timbers star midfielder racking up 15 points in Round 15’s double game-week. The Brazilian DP has scored or assisted in eight of his last nine starts, and he’s the consensus Captain pick this week. While I typically shy away from loading up on players on the road, the Timbers are in a good spot against a St. Louis defense that’s conceded multiple goals in four straight contests.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Evander
POR
at STL
$13.5
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. RBNY
$13.0
3. Eduard Löwen
STL
vs. POR
$9.2
4. Albert Rusnák
SEA
at SKC
$9.0
5. Sang Bin Jeong
MIN
vs. DAL
$7.8
6. João Paulo
SEA
at SKC
$9.0
7. Célio Pompeu
STL
vs. POR
$8.0
8. Santiago Moreno
POR
at STL
$8.7
9. Indiana Vassilev
STL
vs. POR
$7.2
10. Asier Illarramendi
DAL
at MIN
$8.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Memo Rodriguez
SKC
vs. SEA
$7.0
2. Frankie Amaya
RBNY
at NE
$6.4
3. Dylan Borrero
NE
vs. RBNY
$5.5
Forwards
João Klauss will look to snap out of a four-game scoring slump in a favorable home matchup with Portland. Klauss has rattled off four or more shots in seven consecutive outings, and the Timbers have allowed the third-most goals in MLS this season.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. João Klauss
STL
vs. POR
$10.0
2. Jonathan Rodríguez
POR
at STL
$10.6
3. Giacomo Vrioni
NE
vs. RBNY
$7.2
4. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
at MIN
$8.7
5. Raúl Ruidíaz
SEA
at SKC
$8.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Bongi Hlongwane
MIN
vs. DAL
$6.0
2. Elias Manoel
RBNY
at NE
$5.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Evander
POR
at STL
$13.5
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. RBNY
$13.0
3. João Klauss
STL
vs. POR
$10.0
MLS Pick’em Round 16
Pick’em advice:
- Pick 1: Who is going to score first in the second half? New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls
New England Revolution – The Revs are coming off a “get-right game” at Nashville and now they’ll look to get their first winning streak of 2024 going against a shorthanded New York Red Bulls side. The Red Bulls are missing multiple key attackers, leaving the Revs on the front foot in this one.
- Pick 4: Will both teams score? Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders SC
Yes – Both teams have scored in five straight matches involving Sporting KC and three straight matches featuring the Seattle Sounders. I’m counting on that trend continuing with both teams mostly at full strength.