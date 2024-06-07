New York City FC homegrown Andres Jasson departs for Aalborg BK  

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Departure

New York City FC announced on Friday that homegrown forward Andres Jasson has departed the club and will join Danish top-flight side Aalborg BK.

A former U.S. youth international, the 22-year-old signed with NYCFC's first team in 2020 and produced 4g/2a over 69 all-competition matches.

"We would like to thank Andres for all his contributions to the club. He is another example of the talent our academy produces," sporting director David Lee said in a release. "Andres has consistently demonstrated his hard work and commitment to development, which is shown in his journey through the academy to the first team, playing a role in the teams that brought home our first trophies.”

The fifth homegrown signing in NYCFC history, Jasson was part of their 2021 MLS Cup and 2022 Campeones Cup-winning squads. He also played in Concacaf Champions League, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup. He represented the U.S. at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"I want to thank everyone at New York City FC for their support and for making my time here special," Jasson said. "Having come through the academy, the friends and memories I have collected along the way is something that I will take with me. I’m excited for this next step in my career and will bring all the experiences I have gained thus far with me to Aalborg BK."

NYCFC currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 9W-5L-2D record (29 points).