Transfer Tracker

New York City FC homegrown Andres Jasson departs for Aalborg BK  

Andres Jasson - NYCFC - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Departure

New York City FC announced on Friday that homegrown forward Andres Jasson has departed the club and will join Danish top-flight side Aalborg BK.

A former U.S. youth international, the 22-year-old signed with NYCFC's first team in 2020 and produced 4g/2a over 69 all-competition matches.

"We would like to thank Andres for all his contributions to the club. He is another example of the talent our academy produces," sporting director David Lee said in a release. "Andres has consistently demonstrated his hard work and commitment to development, which is shown in his journey through the academy to the first team, playing a role in the teams that brought home our first trophies.”

The fifth homegrown signing in NYCFC history, Jasson was part of their 2021 MLS Cup and 2022 Campeones Cup-winning squads. He also played in Concacaf Champions League, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup. He represented the U.S. at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"I want to thank everyone at New York City FC for their support and for making my time here special," Jasson said. "Having come through the academy, the friends and memories I have collected along the way is something that I will take with me. I’m excited for this next step in my career and will bring all the experiences I have gained thus far with me to Aalborg BK."

NYCFC currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 9W-5L-2D record (29 points).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Andres Jasson New York City Football Club

Related Stories

LA Galaxy transfer Marcus Ferkranus to Brisbane Roar
San Diego FC acquire Chucky Lozano from PSV Eindhoven
LAFC sign goalkeeper Thomas Hasal
More News
More News
New York City FC homegrown Andres Jasson departs for Aalborg BK  
Transfer Tracker

New York City FC homegrown Andres Jasson departs for Aalborg BK  
Update: Which players lead MLS All-Star voting?

Update: Which players lead MLS All-Star voting?
MLS All-Star: What does a "Maximum Entertainment XI" look like?
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

MLS All-Star: What does a "Maximum Entertainment XI" look like?
Your Friday Kickoff: Why Columbus won’t be the same after Bezbatchenko exit
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Why Columbus won’t be the same after Bezbatchenko exit
MLS Fantasy Round 16 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

MLS Fantasy Round 16 positional rankings & Pick’em advice
Video
Video
Chucky Lozano: I came to San Diego FC to "make history"
1:44

Chucky Lozano: I came to San Diego FC to "make history"
Marco Reus would be a "no-brainer" signing for LA Galaxy
5:01
This is MLS

Marco Reus would be a "no-brainer" signing for LA Galaxy
Portland Timbers: Are additions inbound this summer?
2:35
This is MLS

Portland Timbers: Are additions inbound this summer?
What is behind St. Louis CITY's struggles?
1:56
This is MLS

What is behind St. Louis CITY's struggles?