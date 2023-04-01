Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Atlanta United defy history vs. New York Red Bulls?

The LA Galaxy have acquired Serbian youth international goalkeeper Novak Mićović on loan from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Čukarički for the 2023 MLS season. The deal has a permanent transfer option. Mićović played for the same Serbian team as New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic

LAFC have signed Polish youth international midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from English Premier League side Leeds United. Bogusz, 21, has joined the reigning MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. Bogusz spent much of his Leeds United tenure on loan in the Spanish second tier, accumulating seven goals and eight assists across 65 appearances for UD Ibiza and UD Logroñés. After developing at Polish side Ruch Chorzów and moving abroad, he became a mainstay for Poland’s U-21s.

Another big Saturday ahead with a whole lot of good games that could turn into great games. MLS 360 will be your friend tonight. There’s just too much good happening to keep up with it all at once. In particular, here are a few things to keep an eye on.

It’s early. You know that at this point. We’ve been talking all week about how everything will probably be fake until at least Matchday 8. However, we know from past experience that you can only dig yourself so deep a hole before it becomes near impossible to dig yourself out. Just ask…well, SKC. They were one of the better teams in the league over the last third of 2022 and it didn’t matter one bit. The Galaxy should feel especially hurried to get things moving considering the fact they can’t bring in international signings during this year’s Secondary Transfer Window.

Now, a good rule of thumb around here is to never say anything with confidence about MLS except for “you can’t say anything with confidence about MLS.” However, Seattle and Philadelphia are favorites heading into today. It’s not hard to imagine us talking about LA and SKC teams sitting on the very bottom of the table on Sunday morning.

If you haven’t noticed, LA and SKC are alllllllll the way at the bottom of the Western Conference table. SKC are only slightly ahead of last-place Colorado Rapids thanks to the fact Jordan Morris decided to only score four on them last weekend instead of five, and LA are just one point ahead of them with three draws and a loss on the season. Both teams have scored just two goals thus far.

There are two really interesting games elsewhere in the West today between teams that have had surprising starts to the season.

St. Louis are St. Louis. I don’t feel like I have to explain that any further at this point. However, we probably haven’t talked enough about Minnesota grabbing eight points over their first four games. They’ve reacted to Emanuel Reynoso’s absence by looking relatively comfortable without the ball and capitalizing on their chances with it. I’m not sure how sustainable that is, but it will at least present a unique challenge for St. Louis. Seriously, it’s unique. They’ve literally never faced one like it.

Tonight at CITYPARK (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) will likely be the first game in club history where the opponent lets St. Louis control the ball. You kind of have to wonder if that will be a curveball that’s tough to handle. Then again, why would you ever expect St. Louis to lose another game at any point this season? Sure doesn't seem like that’s going to happen.

In addition to that matchup, you’ve got San Jose Earthquakes hosting Houston Dynamo FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) in a matchup of two teams that, so far, have been good enough to make folks at least consider a timeline where one or both make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. We’ve been harping on the Quakes as a playoff possibility since Matchday 1 here at The Daily Kickoff. Houston haven’t quite gotten the same amount of love yet, but maybe they should.