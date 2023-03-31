Jesse Marsch, Kieran Gibbs to join next episode of MLS 360 

MLS Season Pass subscribers will be treated to a pair of special guest appearances on the Matchday 6 edition of MLS 360 .

Former New York Red Bulls and Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch and former Arsenal and Inter Miami CF defender Kieran Gibbs will join the panel to provide live thoughts and analysis on all the action.

MLS 360 is the league's comprehensive whip-around show on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass service, providing live look-ins for key moments from every match, as well as analysis and discussion. This Saturday, Marsch and Gibbs will join the regular panel of hosts that includes Liam McHugh, Kaylyn Kyle, Sacha Kljestan and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Marsch will provide plenty of expertise on the ins-and-outs of MLS, having played 14 years in the league (1996-2009) and served two head coaching stints, first with CF Montréal (2011-2012) and then with RBNY (2015-2018). At Red Bulls, Marsch coached both Kljestan and Wright-Phillips. Most recently, the former Chicago Fire FC standout coached Leeds from 2022-2023, where his roster of players included former MLS stars Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison.