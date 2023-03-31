LAFC sign Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from Leeds United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed Polish youth international midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from English Premier League side Leeds United, the club announced Friday.

Bogusz, 21, has joined the reigning MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

“Mateusz is a talented young player with great ability who will provide another quality piece to our club,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “He is a dynamic and exciting attacker who has the ability to help our group in our ambitions to win more trophies. I am excited to welcome Mateusz to Los Angeles.”

LAFC, already boasting one of the league’s top midfield trios in Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta and José Cifuentes, have strengthened it by adding Bogusz and Timothy Tillman during the ongoing Primary Transfer Window. Tillman, a 24-year-old German-American, has hit the ground running after arriving from 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Fürth.