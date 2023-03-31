Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from Leeds United

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

LAFC have signed Polish youth international midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from English Premier League side Leeds United, the club announced Friday.

Bogusz, 21, has joined the reigning MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

“Mateusz is a talented young player with great ability who will provide another quality piece to our club,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “He is a dynamic and exciting attacker who has the ability to help our group in our ambitions to win more trophies. I am excited to welcome Mateusz to Los Angeles.”

LAFC, already boasting one of the league’s top midfield trios in Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta and José Cifuentes, have strengthened it by adding Bogusz and Timothy Tillman during the ongoing Primary Transfer Window. Tillman, a 24-year-old German-American, has hit the ground running after arriving from 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Fürth.

Bogusz spent much of his Leeds United tenure on loan in the Spanish second tier, accumulating seven goals and eight assists across 65 appearances for UD Ibiza and UD Logroñés. After developing at Polish side Ruch Chorzów and moving abroad, he became a mainstay for Poland’s U-21s.

Bogusz’s arrival coincides with LAFC advancing to the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, where they’ll meet Vancouver Whitecaps FC in early April. US Open Cup and Leagues Cup games await later this year, too, giving the Black & Gold a jam-packed 2023 slate.

LAFC, in their second year under manager Steve Cherundolo, also have Daniel Crisostomo as depth in midfield. Should Cifuentes get transferred abroad in the summer, Bogusz and Tillman offer plenty of cover.

Bogusz is the second Polish midfielder to move to MLS this summer after Mateusz Klich joined D.C. United as a Designated Player. Meanwhile, Polish national team forwards Karol Swiderski and Kamil Jozwiak play at Charlotte FC.





