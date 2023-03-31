Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 6: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks ,
Casey Dunau @CaseyDunau

Zelarayan fantasy

Your Matchday 6 fantasy and gaming advice roundup is here! Check out MLS Fantasy positional rankings as well as MLS Squad Pick and MLS Parlay Predictor recommendations below.

MLS Fantasy

MLS Fantasy

We saw some eye-popping scores in Round 5 of MLS Fantasy, and with several heavy hitters returning from international duty, it would be no surprise to see some more off-the-chart stats. Let’s jump right in and hit on the top players and value picks at each position.

Teams on a BYE: ATX

Goalkeepers

Andre Blake is set to return from a two-game absence due to a groin strain, and he’s in a good spot at home against a Sporting KC side that's scored just one goal in three road matches. At just $6.0, Blake jumps out as one of the best values in the Round 6 player pool.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andre Blake  

PHI

vs. SKC
$6.0
2. Roman Bürki
STL
vs. MIN
$6.5
3. Eloy Room
CLB
vs. RSL
$7.2
4. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. NSH

$8.0

5. Sean Johnson 
TOR
vs. CLT
$7.2
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Chris Brady 
CHI
vs. DC
$5.6
2. Yohei Takaoka 
VAN
vs. MTL
$5.9
3. George Marks
CLT

@ TOR

$5.4

Defenders

Julian Gressel has three assists in five matches, and it’s clear that he’s going to play an integral role in the Vancouver attack this season. In Matchday 5, he whipped in a game-high 13 crosses against MNUFC, and his potential to pick up attacking points in addition to possible clean sheet points makes Gressel a cheat code if you have the bankroll to afford him.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Julian Gressel 
VAN
vs. MTL
$9.3
2. Brooks Lennon 
ATL
vs. RBNY
$8.1
3. Rafael Czichos 
CHI
vs. DC
$7.4
4. Alvaro Barreal 
CIN
vs. MIA
$9.2
5. Jack Elliott  
PHI
vs. SKC
$7.4
6. Brandon Bye 
NE
vs. NYC
$8.5
7. Matt Miazga 
CIN
vs. MIA

$8.1

8. Rodrigues 
SJ
vs. HOU
$8.0
9. Tim Parker 
STL
vs. MIN
$7.8
10. Richie Laryea  
TOR
vs. CLT
$6.7
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Caleb Wiley 
ATL
vs. RBNY
$6.0
2. Sigurd Rosted 
TOR
vs. CLT
$6.0
3. Ranko Veselinovic 
VAN
vs. MTL
$5.4

Midfielders

The Columbus Crew didn't miss Lucas Zelarayán in their 6-1 thumping of Atlanta United. Regardless, the midfield maestro is back from international duty, and he’s back at Lower.com field where he bagged a brace and scored 14 fantasy points in the Crew’s last home game. Look for him to continue pulling the strings in the attack against a Real Salt Lake side that has been outscored 8-1 in three straight losses.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayán 
ATX
vs. RSL
$10.2
2. Thiago Almada 
ATL
vs. RBNY
$11.0
3. Luciano Acosta 
CIN
vs. MIA
$9.0
4. Carles Gil 
NE
vs. NYC
$9.1
5. Dániel Gazdag 
PHI
vs. SKC
$10.5
6. Cristian Espinoza 
SJ
vs. HOU
$10.5
7. Hany Mukhtar   
NSH
at ORL
$9.5
8. Eduard Löwen 
STL
vs. MIN
$8.9
9. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. SEA
$8.7
10. Alan Velasco  
DAL
vs. POR
$9.1
11. Jonathan Osorio  
TOR
vs. CLT

$8.3

12. Héctor Herrera 
HOU
at SJ
$9.5
13. Santiago Rodriguez 
NYC
at NE
$8.8
14. Jamiro Monteiro 
SJ
at HOU

$8.7

15. Nicolás Lodeiro 
SEA
at LA
$8.4
16. Ryan Gauld 
VAN
vs. MTL
$7.9
17. Alexandru Matan 
CLB
vs. RSL
$8.2
18. Timothy Tillman  
LAFC
at COL
$8.2
19. João Paulo 
SEA
at LA
$8.4
20. Jean Mota 
MIA
at CIN
$8.3
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Martin Ojeda
ORL
vs. NSH
$6.0
2. Léo Chú
SEA
at LA
$5.1
3. Jared Stroud
STL
vs. MIN
$6.5

Forwards

Federico Bernardeschi came up empty handed despite firing off a match-high six shots in last week’s 0-0 draw at San Jose. The Italian attacker has two goals and two assists through the first five matches of 2023. With Lorenzo Insigne still out, look for Bernardeschi to continue carrying the bulk of Toronto FC's attack in a favorable home clash with Charlotte FC.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Federico Bernardeschi 
TOR
vs. CLT
$10.0
2. João Klauss
STL
vs. MIN
$10.1
3. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
vs. POR
$9.2
4. Brenner 
CIN
vs. MIA
$9.1
5. Jeremy Ebobisse 
SJ
vs. HOU
$9.0
6. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
at COL
$9.7
7. Luiz Araújo
ATL
vs. RBNY
$9.4
8. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. MIA
$8.3
9. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. NYC
$8.3
10. Julian Carranza 
PHI
vs. SKC
$8.9
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Christian Ramirez
CLB
vs. RSL
$7.0
2. Chris Mueller
CHI
vs. DC
$7.4
3. Amine Bassi
HOU
at SJ
$6.3
Captain
1. Lucas Zelarayán 
CLB
vs. RSL
$10.2
2. Thiago Almada 
ATL
vs. RBNY
$11.0
3. Federico Bernardeschi 
TOR
vs. CLT
$10.0
MLS Squad Pick

Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick 6 players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!

Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!

Expert advice:

Round 6 is all about hot streaks and home matches. Jordan Morris and Dénis Bouanga get the nod despite hitting the road to play LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, respectively. Both are coming off big performances in Matchday 5, and Morris in particular scores in bunches once he gets going.

Elsewhere, Jesús Ferreira, Gustavo Bou and Lucas Zelarayán all look likely to score at home against clubs who’ve struggled to keep their opponents off the board in road matches.

MLS Squad Pick - My Squad
MLS Parlay Predictor

Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all 6 games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!

Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!

Expert advice:

Road victories upset the apple cart last round, but with clubs getting their full rosters back after playing through an international window, don’t be shocked if the league reverts back to the mean in Matchday 6. That should afford the LA Galaxy enough juice to pull off a draw at home against Seattle Sounders FC. And in a slew of evenly-matched fixtures across MLS, the home sides are the safer picks.

Check out my predictions for Round 6:

MLS Parlay Predictor - My Predictions
Fantasy Soccer Advice

