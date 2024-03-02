Your Saturday Kickoff: 5 teams in need of a Matchday 3 bounceback

NYCFC failed to create big chances last Saturday. That’s understandable as they work some new pieces in, but they can only fall so far behind in the East before they find themselves in some trouble. With a young (see: inconsistent) attack, it’s fair to wonder if they’ll be able to score often enough to earn points week over week. Getting on the right track and getting on the board for the first time of the season will be a step in the right direction. They’ll have to do it against St. Louis’ press, though. That’s not always easy.