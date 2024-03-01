19 MLS & MLS NEXT Pro clubs to compete in 2024 US Open Cup

During the past few months, Major League Soccer and U.S. Soccer have worked together to implement changes for the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that will set the foundation for the future growth of the tournament.

The conversations focused on increasing the overall investment in the Open Cup, providing young players with important developmental opportunities, reducing schedule congestion for MLS clubs, and addressing load management concerns to aid player health and safety.

MLS is grateful to U.S. Soccer for their leadership in these efforts to evolve the Open Cup and increase their investment to benefit the tournament as a whole.

Participating teams

MLS and U.S. Soccer have reached an agreement that will see eight MLS clubs and 11 MLS NEXT Pro teams in the Open Cup this year.

MLS clubs: The eight MLS clubs will include Houston Dynamo FC (last year’s Open Cup champion) and the top seven ranked US-based teams according to the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, other than clubs playing in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.