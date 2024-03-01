19 MLS & MLS NEXT Pro clubs to compete in 2024 US Open Cup

During the past few months, Major League Soccer and U.S. Soccer have worked together to implement changes for the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that will set the foundation for the future growth of the tournament.
The conversations focused on increasing the overall investment in the Open Cup, providing young players with important developmental opportunities, reducing schedule congestion for MLS clubs, and addressing load management concerns to aid player health and safety.
MLS is grateful to U.S. Soccer for their leadership in these efforts to evolve the Open Cup and increase their investment to benefit the tournament as a whole.
Participating teams
MLS and U.S. Soccer have reached an agreement that will see eight MLS clubs and 11 MLS NEXT Pro teams in the Open Cup this year.
- MLS clubs: The eight MLS clubs will include Houston Dynamo FC (last year’s Open Cup champion) and the top seven ranked US-based teams according to the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, other than clubs playing in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
- MLS NEXT Pro clubs: The 11 MLS NEXT Pro teams will include nine MLS affiliates and two independent clubs. The nine MLS-affiliated teams competing will be based on the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro final standings, other than those clubs whose MLS first teams are participating in either the 2024 U.S. Open Cup or 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
MLS teams will only play lower-division opponents until it cannot be avoided, enhancing the tournament's drama and appeal.
MLS looks forward to continuing to work with U.S. Soccer and all Open Cup stakeholders to elevate the tournament, benefiting players, clubs, and fans alike.
MLS clubs in 2024 US Open Cup (8)
- Atlanta United
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC
- Real Salt Lake
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Sounders FC
Represented by MLS NEXT Pro team in 2024 US Open Cup (9)
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United FC
- New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls
- Portland Timbers
Not competing in 2024 US Open Cup (12)
- FC Cincinnati^
- Columbus Crew^
- D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF^
- CF Montréal#
- Nashville SC^
- New England Revolution^
- Orlando City SC^
- Philadelphia Union^
- St. Louis CITY SC^
- Toronto FC#
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC^#
^ = Team not competing due to 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup participation.
# = Team instead competes in the Canadian Championship.
Dates to know
The eight participating MLS teams will enter in the Round of 32. The 11 participating MLS NEXT Pro teams will enter in the First Round.
Dates are subject to change.
- First Round: March 19 - March 21
- Second Round: April 2 - April 3
- Third Round: April 16 - April 17
- Round of 32: May 7 - May 8
- Round of 16: May 21 - May 22
- Quarterfinal: July 9 - July 10
- Semifinal: Aug. 27 - Aug. 28
- Final: Sept. 25
What's at stake?
The 2024 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and have their name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy.
Now in its 109th edition, the U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021 (COVID-19 pandemic). An MLS team has won every final since 2000.
U.S. Soccer will be making its largest-ever investment in the tournament in 2024 by prioritizing enhanced financial incentives for participating teams, including significantly increased travel reimbursement.