360 View: Are we overlooking Philadelphia? Untapped potential in Charlotte?

For those of you asking “Who’s this clown?!”… my name is Kev and I’m your new host of MLS 360 on MLS Season Pass. I’m a 38-year-old soccer junkie who's been in love with this beautiful game of ours for as long as I can remember. I’d like to think I’ve got a decent grasp of this sport. Lots of you reading this can relate, right? Here’s the thing: No matter how much you know, or think you know, you’re always learning at a rapid rate when you watch along with former professionals. That’s most certainly the case for me, as I sit alongside Bradley Wright-Phillips, Kaylyn Kyle and Sacha Kljestan every Saturday.

Part of my new role is to ask the right questions, and to do that I need to know what makes our analysts tick. Take BWP for example, a two-time MLS Golden Boot winner with the New York Red Bulls – an instinctual predator who ranks sixth all-time in MLS scoring. Of course, I knew all of that before meeting him. What I didn’t know were some of the personality traits and characteristics that Bradley has in abundance. They’re qualities that helped create not only one of the best strikers to grace MLS, but also one of the best minds. That wisdom now sits to my left every Saturday, and his ability to critique and analyze his fellow species is outstanding.