New York City FC sign Rio Hope-Gund from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have elevated MLS NEXT Pro defender Rio Hope-Gund to a first-team contract through the 2024 MLS season, with options through 2026, the club announced Friday.

Selected in the first round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC, the 24-year-old center back had an assist in 24 appearances last season with NYCFC II.