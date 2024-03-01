MLS Fantasy Round 2 positional rankings & Pick'em advice

It’s a small sample size, though one that proves useful in selecting your squad for Round 2. With a full weekend slate upon us, let’s dive back in and look at the top plays and values to help your team climb up the leaderboard.

The opening round of MLS Fantasy saw several fantasy stars pick up where they left off last season, and we also got a glimpse of some potential studs among the newcomers to the league.

If we’re looking to save at the position, Andrew Thomas is set to deputize for Stefan Frei (hamstring) as Seattle Sounders FC search for their first win of the season against a depleted Austin FC attack.

Yohei Takaoka and Vancouver Whitecaps FC open their 2024 MLS regular season campaign with a favorable home matchup against Charlotte FC , whose attack looked very much like a work in progress despite a 1-0 win over NYCFC to start the season.

Julian Gressel earned a clean sheet and nine points in Round 1 of MLS Fantasy. Given his midfield role to start the season, he’s once again high on the radar in Saturday’s rivalry match at home against Orlando City SC . Gressel took six corner kicks, highlighting his role on set pieces that could lead to multiple assists throughout the season.

Carles Gil wasted no time reminding fantasy managers why he’s regarded as one of the best players in the game. He opened his 2024 account in style with a stunning goal and added a dusting of bonus points to finish with 10 total in Round 1. Look for Gil to help the Revs get back on track in their home opener against Toronto FC on Sunday.

EDITORS'S NOTE: Gil was substituted at halftime of the Revs ' Thursday night Concacaf Champions Cup match as a precaution with a tight Achilles, per head coach Caleb Porter. With New England playing in the final match of the round, proceed with caution and have a backup plan in case Gil lands on the Injury Report .

While $10.5 million is a big hit against your fantasy budget, finding the funds for Messi could be a difference-maker on the leaderboards this early in the season.

Lionel Messi delivered a goal and an assist, along with a cluster of bonus points, to haul in a solid 20 total in Round 1. He fired off 12 shots and created five chances over two games, and we can expect him to continue to be the focal point of the Miami attack in Saturday’s clash with in-state rival Orlando SC .

All players who participate in (3) or more rounds by May 26, 2024, will be entered into the MLS Pick’em Sweepstakes. One player from that pool will be randomly selected to win a 2024 MLS All-Star Game VIP Experience. Don’t forget to get your picks in early and often!

Pick’em advice:

Pick 1: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Charlotte FC

Who is going to score first in the second half?

Vancouver are heavy favorites at home against a Charlotte FC side that kept a clean sheet in their 2024 season opener. Look for Charlotte to put forth a strong effort in the first half with the home side breaking through for a Whitecaps win in the second half.

Pick 3: FC Dallas vs. CF Montréal

Will both teams score?

The oddsmakers favor this match to stay Under 2.5 goals, and after watching Montréal gut out a 0-0 draw at Orlando I’m leaning that way too. With star striker Jesús Ferreira questionable for Saturday’s match, and the Montréal attack yet to find its footing, I’m banking on a clean sheet from one side or the other.

Pick 5: Colorado Rapids v Nashville SC

Which team will be leading at HT?