MLS Fantasy Round 2 positional rankings & Pick'em advice

The opening round of MLS Fantasy saw several fantasy stars pick up where they left off last season, and we also got a glimpse of some potential studs among the newcomers to the league.
It’s a small sample size, though one that proves useful in selecting your squad for Round 2. With a full weekend slate upon us, let’s dive back in and look at the top plays and values to help your team climb up the leaderboard.
Teams on BYE: ATL
Goalkeepers
Yohei Takaoka and Vancouver Whitecaps FC open their 2024 MLS regular season campaign with a favorable home matchup against Charlotte FC, whose attack looked very much like a work in progress despite a 1-0 win over NYCFC to start the season.
If we’re looking to save at the position, Andrew Thomas is set to deputize for Stefan Frei (hamstring) as Seattle Sounders FC search for their first win of the season against a depleted Austin FC attack.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. CLT
$6.0
2. Roman Bürki
STL
vs. NYC
$5.9
3. Maarten Paes
DAL
vs. MTL
$6.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andrew Thomas
SEA
vs. ATX
$4.9
Defenders
Julian Gressel earned a clean sheet and nine points in Round 1 of MLS Fantasy. Given his midfield role to start the season, he’s once again high on the radar in Saturday’s rivalry match at home against Orlando City SC. Gressel took six corner kicks, highlighting his role on set pieces that could lead to multiple assists throughout the season.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Julian Gressel
MIA
vs. ORL
$7.5
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
at SKC
$7.4
3. Jackson Ragen
SEA
vs. ATX
$6.1
4. Nkosi Tafari
DAL
vs. MTL
$6.2
5. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. TOR
$5.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sam Junqua
DAL
vs. MTL
$4.6
2. Jake Davis
SKC
vs. PHI
$4.9
Midfielders
EDITORS'S NOTE: Gil was substituted at halftime of the Revs' Thursday night Concacaf Champions Cup match as a precaution with a tight Achilles, per head coach Caleb Porter. With New England playing in the final match of the round, proceed with caution and have a backup plan in case Gil lands on the Injury Report.
Carles Gil wasted no time reminding fantasy managers why he’s regarded as one of the best players in the game. He opened his 2024 account in style with a stunning goal and added a dusting of bonus points to finish with 10 total in Round 1. Look for Gil to help the Revs get back on track in their home opener against Toronto FC on Sunday.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. TOR
$9.5
2. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. CLT
$8.5
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at CHI
$9.4
4. Riqui Puig
LA
at SJ
$8.7
5. Emil Forsberg
RBNY
at HOU
$8.5
6. Pedro de la Vega
SEA
vs. ATX
$8.3
7. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. LA
$8.4
8. Joseph Paintsil
LA
at SJ
$8.5
9. Eduard Löwen
STL
vs. NYC
$8.4
10. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
at SKC
$8.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Calvin Harris
COL
vs. NSH
$5.5
2. Esmir Bajraktarevic
NE
vs. TOR
$5.1
3. Diego Gómez
MIA
vs. ORL
$5.9
Forwards
Lionel Messi delivered a goal and an assist, along with a cluster of bonus points, to haul in a solid 20 total in Round 1. He fired off 12 shots and created five chances over two games, and we can expect him to continue to be the focal point of the Miami attack in Saturday’s clash with in-state rival Orlando SC.
While $10.5 million is a big hit against your fantasy budget, finding the funds for Messi could be a difference-maker on the leaderboards this early in the season.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. ORL
$10.5
2. Dénis Bouanga
LA
at RSL
$9.5
3. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at MIN
$9.5
4. Cristian Arango
RSL
vs. LAFC
$9.0
5. Brian White
VAN
vs. CLT
$8.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dante Sealy
DAL
vs. MTL
$5.0
2. Ibrahim Aliyu
HOU
vs. RBNY
$5.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
vs. ORL
$10.5
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. TOR
$9.5
3. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. CLT
$8.5
Pick’em advice:
Pick 1: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Charlotte FC
Who is going to score first in the second half?
Vancouver are heavy favorites at home against a Charlotte FC side that kept a clean sheet in their 2024 season opener. Look for Charlotte to put forth a strong effort in the first half with the home side breaking through for a Whitecaps win in the second half.
Pick 3: FC Dallas vs. CF Montréal
Will both teams score?
The oddsmakers favor this match to stay Under 2.5 goals, and after watching Montréal gut out a 0-0 draw at Orlando I’m leaning that way too. With star striker Jesús Ferreira questionable for Saturday’s match, and the Montréal attack yet to find its footing, I’m banking on a clean sheet from one side or the other.
Pick 5: Colorado Rapids v Nashville SC
Which team will be leading at HT?
Nashville SC are fresh off a Concacaf Champions Cup win on Wednesday, while the Colorado Rapids will look to get back on track after a disappointing 4-1 loss to Portland to start the season. Nashville could have one eye on next week’s Round of 16 tilt with Miami, and I’m rolling with the Rapids to come out strong early and take advantage of Nashville’s busy travel schedule.