Your Saturday Kickoff: 10 players to watch in Matchday 7

LAFC sign striker Kamara
Kei Kamara has joined a record 11th MLS team. LAFC announced Friday they have signed the striker for the 2024 season with an option for 2025. The 39-year-old has scored 144 regular-season goals, third in the MLS record books and one behind Landon Donovan (145). Chris Wondolowski holds the lead at 171 goals.
Toronto FC star Insigne out with hamstring injury
Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will miss up to six weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in last week's win over Atlanta United.
Last Saturday we picked out six players who might be set to impact the weekend’s games. At the top of the list? Lewis Morgan. Remember Lewis Morgan? The one with the hat trick against Inter Miami last weekend?
Also on the list? Quinn Sullivan. And, well, would you look at that, you’ll never believe who scored in Philadelphia’s 3-1 road win over Portland.
Oh, hey, what’s that, it’s Derrick Jones calling to let us know he got a 26th-minute red card eight minutes after subbing into the Crew’s 2-0 loss to Charlotte? That’s a bit weird. But count it. We didn’t say it had to have a positive impact.
We’re coming off a heater. And when you have the hot hand, you don’t pass the ball, you just keep chucking up threes until you fly too close to the sun, go 2-for-27 and your teammates never speak to you again. So here are 10 players 100% bound to have a major impact this weekend.
The Loons kick off Saturday with a road trip to Philadelphia at 2 pm ET. Minnesota and Hlongwane are coming off a bye week and should be eager to keep proving their hot start to the season isn’t a fluke. Wing play is always important against the Union’s set up, and Hlongwane is going to take advantage.
There’s been a lot of focus on LAFC’s strikers this week. With Kei Kamara in and Olivier Giroud reportedly on the way, Bogusz should have a chip on his shoulder as LAFC head to Colorado. He’s not a typical No. 9, so it’s not like he’s necessarily fighting for job security. But still, you have to imagine he wants to prove LAFC didn’t need to make a move quite so badly.
Charlotte’s new DP is set to make his debut today against FC Cincinnati. He’s going to have at least one goal contribution in front of another big crowd in Carolina.
It would have been too easy to suggest Christian Benteke would have an impact. That feels like a given. It’s slightly less easy to suggest Ku-DiPietro will have an impact as D.C. United host CF Montréal. The point here is I’m being brave by picking one of the most exciting young players in the league.
I don’t see any reason for him to slow down. Even with a tough trip to Orlando tonight.
The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 SuperDraft scored an excellent goal in his first career start last weekend. The hype train continues today (for him and Toronto) as the Reds try to pull out a result against Sporting KC.
Nashville will need to be at their best to earn three points tonight against Columbus. If they come up short, it won’t be Shaffelburg’s fault. Trust me.
Seattle can’t really score from open play right now, so someone has to step up on a set piece against the Galaxy. Jackson Ragen will be that someone. After he scores, however, Seattle will probably need a few more folks to step up. LA have a handful of goals in them tonight. It would have been too easy to pick Joseph Paintsil or Dejan Joveljic. Those just kind of feel like a given. If Seattle can’t keep up with them tonight, it might be time to hit a panic button or two.
86th minute off the bench.
Giakoumakis had a tough international break. He missed a penalty in Greece’s shootout against Georgia that sealed Greece’s fate in Euro qualifying. He’ll be at his most motivated against Chicago on Sunday. I’d be frightened if I were Chicago.
