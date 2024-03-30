The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: 10 players to watch in Matchday 7

the-daily-kickoff
J. Sam Jones

What you need to know

LAFC sign striker Kamara

Kei Kamara has joined a record 11th MLS team. LAFC announced Friday they have signed the striker for the 2024 season with an option for 2025. The 39-year-old has scored 144 regular-season goals, third in the MLS record books and one behind Landon Donovan (145). Chris Wondolowski holds the lead at 171 goals.

Toronto FC star Insigne out with hamstring injury

Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will miss up to six weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in last week's win over Atlanta United.

Soccer

Today. Starting at 2 pm ET. Check out the full schedule here.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

A Saturday morning heat check

Last Saturday we picked out six players who might be set to impact the weekend’s games. At the top of the list? Lewis Morgan. Remember Lewis Morgan? The one with the hat trick against Inter Miami last weekend?

Also on the list? Quinn Sullivan. And, well, would you look at that, you’ll never believe who scored in Philadelphia’s 3-1 road win over Portland.

Oh, hey, what’s that, it’s Derrick Jones calling to let us know he got a 26th-minute red card eight minutes after subbing into the Crew’s 2-0 loss to Charlotte? That’s a bit weird. But count it. We didn’t say it had to have a positive impact.

We’re coming off a heater. And when you have the hot hand, you don’t pass the ball, you just keep chucking up threes until you fly too close to the sun, go 2-for-27 and your teammates never speak to you again. So here are 10 players 100% bound to have a major impact this weekend.

1
MIN_Hlongwane_Bongokuhle_HEA_1080x1080
Bongokuhle Hlongwane
Forward · Minnesota United

The Loons kick off Saturday with a road trip to Philadelphia at 2 pm ET. Minnesota and Hlongwane are coming off a bye week and should be eager to keep proving their hot start to the season isn’t a fluke. Wing play is always important against the Union’s set up, and Hlongwane is going to take advantage.

2
LAFC_Bogusz_Mateus_HEA_1080x1080
Mateusz Bogusz
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

There’s been a lot of focus on LAFC’s strikers this week. With Kei Kamara in and Olivier Giroud reportedly on the way, Bogusz should have a chip on his shoulder as LAFC head to Colorado. He’s not a typical No. 9, so it’s not like he’s necessarily fighting for job security. But still, you have to imagine he wants to prove LAFC didn’t need to make a move quite so badly.

3
CLT_Abada_Liel_HEA_1080x1080
Liel Abada
Forward · Charlotte FC

Charlotte’s new DP is set to make his debut today against FC Cincinnati. He’s going to have at least one goal contribution in front of another big crowd in Carolina.

4
DC_Ku-Dipietro_Theodore_HEA_1080x1080
Ted Ku-Dipietro
Midfielder · D.C. United

It would have been too easy to suggest Christian Benteke would have an impact. That feels like a given. It’s slightly less easy to suggest Ku-DiPietro will have an impact as D.C. United host CF Montréal. The point here is I’m being brave by picking one of the most exciting young players in the league.

5
RBNY_Morgan_Lewis_HEA_1080x1080
Lewis Morgan
Midfielder · New York Red Bulls

I don’t see any reason for him to slow down. Even with a tough trip to Orlando tonight.

6
TOR_Spicer_Tyrese_HEA_1080x1080
Tyrese Spicer
Forward · Toronto FC

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 SuperDraft scored an excellent goal in his first career start last weekend. The hype train continues today (for him and Toronto) as the Reds try to pull out a result against Sporting KC.

7
NSH_Shaffelburg_Jacob_HEA_1080x1080
Jacob Shaffelburg
Forward · Nashville SC

Nashville will need to be at their best to earn three points tonight against Columbus. If they come up short, it won’t be Shaffelburg’s fault. Trust me.

8
SEA_Ragen_Jackson_HEA_1080x1080
Jackson Ragen
Defender · Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle can’t really score from open play right now, so someone has to step up on a set piece against the Galaxy. Jackson Ragen will be that someone. After he scores, however, Seattle will probably need a few more folks to step up. LA have a handful of goals in them tonight. It would have been too easy to pick Joseph Paintsil or Dejan Joveljic. Those just kind of feel like a given. If Seattle can’t keep up with them tonight, it might be time to hit a panic button or two.

9
VAN_Berhalter_Sebastian_HEA_1080x1080
Sebastian Berhalter
Midfielder · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

86th minute off the bench.

10
ATL_Giakoumakis_Georgios_HEA_1080x1080
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Forward · Atlanta United

Giakoumakis had a tough international break. He missed a penalty in Greece’s shootout against Georgia that sealed Greece’s fate in Euro qualifying. He’ll be at his most motivated against Chicago on Sunday. I’d be frightened if I were Chicago.

The Reading Rainbow
Full Time

Good luck out there. Find some time to hang out with friends.

J. Sam Jones -
@J_SamJones
The Daily Kickoff
More News
More News
David Beckham gives Inter Miami Academy players GA Cup send-off

David Beckham gives Inter Miami Academy players GA Cup send-off
Your Saturday Kickoff: 10 players to watch in Matchday 7
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: 10 players to watch in Matchday 7
Player Availability Report - Matchday 7

Player Availability Report - Matchday 7
How to watch 2024 Generation adidas Cup

How to watch 2024 Generation adidas Cup
LAFC sign iconic striker Kei Kamara
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign iconic striker Kei Kamara
More News
Video
Video
Goal: M. Bombito vs. LAFC, 38'
0:47

Goal: M. Bombito vs. LAFC, 38'
Goal: E. Atuesta vs. COL, 8'
0:52

Goal: E. Atuesta vs. COL, 8'
HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United FC | March 30, 2024
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United FC | March 30, 2024
Goal: J. Carranza vs. MIN, 84'
0:39

Goal: J. Carranza vs. MIN, 84'
More Video