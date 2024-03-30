Your Saturday Kickoff: 10 players to watch in Matchday 7

Seattle can’t really score from open play right now, so someone has to step up on a set piece against the Galaxy. Jackson Ragen will be that someone. After he scores, however, Seattle will probably need a few more folks to step up. LA have a handful of goals in them tonight. It would have been too easy to pick Joseph Paintsil or Dejan Joveljic. Those just kind of feel like a given. If Seattle can’t keep up with them tonight, it might be time to hit a panic button or two.