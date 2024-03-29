MLS Fantasy Round 6 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

There are MLS Fantasy Champions League spots on the line heading into a full weekend of Major League Soccer action. Round 6 marks the final period of the first qualifying round for FCL, and considering I’m just five points out of the Top 50 it’s time to get locked in to punch that ticket!
Remember there are four qualifying periods, so even if you don’t qualify this period the slate is wiped clean starting in Round 7 when the second qualifying period begins. Let’s get right back into it and highlight the top plays and values to help your squad make some moves in the standings this week.
Teams on BYE: NE
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 6 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Houston Dynamo FC's Steve Clark has kept a clean sheet in back-to-back appearances, and he’s conceded just three goals across the first four matches of the season. Up next, the veteran goalkeeper will look to run his shutout streak to three against a San Jose Earthquakes attack that showed signs of life in last week’s 3-2 home win over Seattle, but has struggled on the road with consecutive losses.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Steve Clark
HOU
vs. SJ
$7.0
2. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. MIN
$6.3
3. Brad Guzan
ATL
vs. CHI
$7.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John McCarthy
LA
vs. SEA
$4.9
Defenders
Kai Wagner tallied his first assist of 2024 in last week’s 3-1 win at Portland, and with his role on corner kicks it most certainly won’t be his last. He’s a constant attacking threat in open play as well, making the left back a top option with Philadelphia boasting strong clean sheet odds at home against Minnesota on Saturday (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. MIN
$7.1
2. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. CHI
$7.9
3. Jordi Alba
MIA
vs. NYC
$8.3
4. Griffin Dorsey
HOU
vs. SJ
$6.8
5. Emeka Eneli
RSL
vs. STL
$6.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sergii Kryvtsov
MIA
vs. NYC
$5.0
2. Kyle Smith
ORL
vs. RBNY
$4.3
Midfielders
Riqui Puig is tied with teammate Dejan Joveljic for the most points (45) in MLS Fantasy through Round 5. Add newcomer Joseph Paintsil into the equation and you’ve got arguably the scariest attacking tandem in MLS. All three Galaxy stars are high on the fantasy radar this matchday.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. SEA
$10.7
2. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. CHI
$9.9
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at CLT
$11.4
4. Joseph Paintsil
LA
vs. SEA
$10.4
5. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. CLB
$7.8
6. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. MIN
$8.6
7. Emil Forsberg
RBNY
at ORL
$8.7
8. Sebastián Driussi
ATX
vs. DAL
$7.4
9. Andrés Gómez
RSL
vs. STL
$8.2
10. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. POR
$7.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Fidel Barajas
RSL
vs. STL
$5.8
2. Calvin Harris
COL
vs. LAFC
$5.1
3. Oliver Larraz
COL
vs. LAFC
$4.3
Forwards
Giorgos Giakoumakis is set to return from international duty and he’ll look to pick up right where he left off, having scored four goals and an assist across his last two appearances. Up next is a Chicago Fire defense that has yet to keep a clean sheet in 2024 and has conceded the third-most goals through Matchday 6. GG’s price tag is manageable enough to lock in for a fun sweat in the final game of the round on Sunday (3:30pm | Apple TV - Free, FOX).
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Giorgos Giakoumakis
ATL
vs. CHI
$8.7
2. Dejan Joveljic
LA
vs. SEA
$10.5
3. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. MTL
$9.5
4. Cristian Arango
RSL
vs. STL
$10.2
5. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at NSH
$11.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tyrese Spicer
TOR
vs. SKC
$5.8
2. Patrick Agyemang
CLT
vs. CIN
$4.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. SEA
$10.7
2. Giorgos Giakoumakis
ATL
vs. CHI
$8.7
3. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. CHI
$9.9
Playing MLS Pick’em is simple. Pick the correct answer to all the questions in a round, and you could win two (2) tickets to a 2024 MLS regular-season match!
All players who participate in (3) or more rounds by May 26, 2024, will be entered into the MLS Pick’em Sweepstakes. One player from that pool will be randomly selected to win a 2024 MLS All-Star Game VIP Experience. Don’t forget to get your picks in early and often!
Pick 2: Austin FC vs. FC Dallas
Who is going to win?
Austin FC - Both sides have struggled to start the season, with FC Dallas notching the only win over a combined nine matches for both clubs. Austin FC have been knocking at the door with a draw in each of their last two home matches, and I’m counting on the return of key attacking piece Sebastián Driussi to lead ATX to their first win of 2024.
Pick 4: Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Will both teams score?
YES – Real Salt Lake have scored in four straight matches after being shut out by Inter Miami in the season opener and they should be licking their chops with the St. Louis CITY SC defense coming to town. STL have conceded multiple goals in three straight games, and while they’ve conceded seven they’ve also scored seven across that span. Look for another open-ended affair in Utah on Saturday.
Pick 6: LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Who is going to win?
LA Galaxy – The Galaxy are one of just five remaining unbeaten teams in MLS while the Sounders are winless to start the season and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference. With Seattle still missing several key pieces, don’t overthink this one and lock the Galaxy in for a big win to potentially take over the top spot in the West.