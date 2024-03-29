MLS Fantasy Round 6 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

Remember there are four qualifying periods, so even if you don’t qualify this period the slate is wiped clean starting in Round 7 when the second qualifying period begins. Let’s get right back into it and highlight the top plays and values to help your squad make some moves in the standings this week.

There are MLS Fantasy Champions League spots on the line heading into a full weekend of Major League Soccer action. Round 6 marks the final period of the first qualifying round for FCL, and considering I’m just five points out of the Top 50 it’s time to get locked in to punch that ticket!

Houston Dynamo FC 's Steve Clark has kept a clean sheet in back-to-back appearances, and he’s conceded just three goals across the first four matches of the season. Up next, the veteran goalkeeper will look to run his shutout streak to three against a San Jose Earthquakes attack that showed signs of life in last week’s 3-2 home win over Seattle , but has struggled on the road with consecutive losses.

Kai Wagner tallied his first assist of 2024 in last week’s 3-1 win at Portland , and with his role on corner kicks it most certainly won’t be his last. He’s a constant attacking threat in open play as well, making the left back a top option with Philadelphia boasting strong clean sheet odds at home against Minnesota on Saturday (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Riqui Puig is tied with teammate Dejan Joveljic for the most points (45) in MLS Fantasy through Round 5. Add newcomer Joseph Paintsil into the equation and you’ve got arguably the scariest attacking tandem in MLS. All three Galaxy stars are high on the fantasy radar this matchday.

Giorgos Giakoumakis is set to return from international duty and he’ll look to pick up right where he left off, having scored four goals and an assist across his last two appearances. Up next is a Chicago Fire defense that has yet to keep a clean sheet in 2024 and has conceded the third-most goals through Matchday 6. GG’s price tag is manageable enough to lock in for a fun sweat in the final game of the round on Sunday (3:30pm | Apple TV - Free , FOX).

Pick 2: Austin FC vs. FC Dallas

Who is going to win?

Austin FC - Both sides have struggled to start the season, with FC Dallas notching the only win over a combined nine matches for both clubs. Austin FC have been knocking at the door with a draw in each of their last two home matches, and I’m counting on the return of key attacking piece Sebastián Driussi to lead ATX to their first win of 2024.

Pick 4: Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Will both teams score?

YES – Real Salt Lake have scored in four straight matches after being shut out by Inter Miami in the season opener and they should be licking their chops with the St. Louis CITY SC defense coming to town. STL have conceded multiple goals in three straight games, and while they’ve conceded seven they’ve also scored seven across that span. Look for another open-ended affair in Utah on Saturday.

Pick 6: LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Who is going to win?