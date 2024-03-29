This is MLS

Olivier Giroud would make LAFC "clear favorite" in Western Conference

MLSsoccer staff

If reports are true, legendary French striker Olivier Giroud will join Hugo Lloris at LAFC this summer once his AC Milan contract expires.

So, how many goals will Les Blues' all-time leading scorer get when playing alongside Dénis Bouanga?

On This is MLS, analyst Sacha Kljestan predicted "one goal every two games." Matt Doyle chose "somewhere between seven and 10 goals" – mindful of how Giroud reportedly will arrive in mid-July after Euro 2024.

But that might not be the best measuring stick, according to Calen Carr.

"The better metric will actually be with trophies," Carr said. "This pushes them back up to looking at being a title contender and going back to MLS Cup and potentially winning it. That's the difference we saw in the past when they made those summer signings and John Thorrington brought in Gareth Bale and [Giorgio] Chiellini."

And a reported signing of this caliber pushes LAFC into another tier in the Western Conference, according to Carr.

"They're getting signings other teams are not able to get and it's because of Los Angeles and it's because of the profile of the players they've had in the past. Then it starts to build on top of that," Carr said.

"The idea that he could come into this team at the back half, the way the [Seattle] Sounders, who are the other big competitor, have started the season, makes LAFC the clear favorite."

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
This is MLS Matchday Los Angeles Football Club Olivier Giroud

Related Stories

Esmir Bajraktarevic could get "big transfer" from New England Revolution to Europe
Atlanta United carry expectations: "The pieces are in place"
Suárez or Campana? Inter Miami could try new look vs. Orlando City
More News
More News
Olivier Giroud would make LAFC "clear favorite" in Western Conference
This is MLS

Olivier Giroud would make LAFC "clear favorite" in Western Conference
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Esmir Bajraktarevic could get "big transfer" from New England Revolution to Europe
This is MLS

Esmir Bajraktarevic could get "big transfer" from New England Revolution to Europe
Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo out with knee injury

Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo out with knee injury
2024 Generation adidas Cup: Teams, players & games to watch

2024 Generation adidas Cup: Teams, players & games to watch
More News
Video
Video
Olivier Giroud would make LAFC "clear favorite" in Western Conference
1:52
This is MLS

Olivier Giroud would make LAFC "clear favorite" in Western Conference
Twellman: Esmir Bajraktarevic generating "big transfer" interest from Europe
0:55
This is MLS

Twellman: Esmir Bajraktarevic generating "big transfer" interest from Europe
More surprising start: LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders?
3:33
This is MLS

More surprising start: LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders?
Is Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United's best signing in years?
3:29
This is MLS

Is Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United's best signing in years?
More Video