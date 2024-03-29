LAFC sign iconic striker Kei Kamara

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Kei Kamara has joined a record 11th MLS team, as LAFC announced Friday they have signed the iconic striker for the 2024 season with an option for 2025.
The 39-year-old has scored 144 regular-season goals, third in the MLS record books and one behind Landon Donovan (145). Chris Wondolowski holds the lead at 171 goals.
Kamara, a 17-year MLS veteran who's played in 418 regular-season games, was a free agent.
"Kei is one of the all-time greatest goal scorers in MLS history and a great complement to our attack," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. "Kei has a long history here in Southern California, so we know it will bring a sense of pride for him to represent LAFC."
Lengthy career
Kamara, a former Sierra Leone international, has previously competed for these 10 MLS clubs: Chicago Fire FC, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, Houston Dynamo FC, Minnesota United FC, CF Montréal, New England Revolution, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Kamara's MLS career began in 2006 as a first-round SuperDraft pick (No. 9 overall). The two-time MLS All-Star has also played overseas for Middlesbrough and Norwich City in England, as well as HIFK Fotboll in Finland.
LAFC fit
At LAFC, Kamara provides a target-striker option in an attack that's spearheaded by reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Dénis Bouanga. They are reportedly also signing legendary French striker Olivier Giroud when he leaves AC Milan this summer.
This year, head coach Steve Cherundolo has often played Mateusz Bogusz as a false No. 9 to form a front three alongside Bouanga and Cristian Olivera. Nathan Ordaz and Tomás Ángel are other center-forward options.
The Black & Gold have made back-to-back MLS Cups, winning in 2022. Through Matchday 6, they're sixth in the Western Conference table (2W-2L-1D).
