LAFC sign iconic striker Kei Kamara

The 39-year-old has scored 144 regular-season goals, third in the MLS record books and one behind Landon Donovan (145). Chris Wondolowski holds the lead at 171 goals.

"Kei is one of the all-time greatest goal scorers in MLS history and a great complement to our attack," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. "Kei has a long history here in Southern California, so we know it will bring a sense of pride for him to represent LAFC."