Match Reaction

Sporting Kansas City induct Matt Besler into Legends hall of honor

matt_besler

Harrison Hamm

Matt Besler’s legendary status is secured in Kansas City.

Saturday night at Children's Mercy Park, Besler was inducted into the Sporting Legends hall of honor as part of a ceremony celebrating his massive contributions to the club.

Alongside his family, Besler attended the club’s 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake and was honored at halftime with a tribute video.

Besler played 11 seasons for SKC, anchoring a consistently strong backline as the club enjoyed arguably their greatest era of success. He was a key piece on their 2013 MLS Cup-winning team and helped them capture three US Open Cups.

The 2012 MLS Defender of the Year, he also made five MLS All-Star teams.

In addition to his club success, Besler was a longtime contributor to the US men's national team, with 47 caps. He remains the only person from Kansas to have appeared in a FIFA World Cup, starting all four games as Team USA reached the Round of 16 in 2014.

SKC added Besler’s name to their legends wall – which also includes current interim manager Kerry Zavagnin – as the former center back watched alongside his wife and three daughters.

Ironically, fellow Sporting icon Johnny Russell gave RSL the lead in first-half stoppage time before Erik Thommy salvaged a home point for Kansas City with a 59th-minute goal.

Harrison Hamm -
@harrisonhamm21

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video