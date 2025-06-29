Sporting Kansas City induct Matt Besler into Legends hall of honor

Besler played 11 seasons for SKC, anchoring a consistently strong backline as the club enjoyed arguably their greatest era of success. He was a key piece on their 2013 MLS Cup-winning team and helped them capture three US Open Cups .

In addition to his club success, Besler was a longtime contributor to the US men's national team, with 47 caps. He remains the only person from Kansas to have appeared in a FIFA World Cup, starting all four games as Team USA reached the Round of 16 in 2014.