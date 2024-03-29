This is MLS

Esmir Bajraktarevic could get "big transfer" from New England Revolution to Europe

MLSsoccer staff

Who's the most exciting teenager to watch in Major League Soccer?

For MLS Season Pass analyst Taylor Twellman, there's a simple answer: New England Revolution homegrown winger Esmir Bajraktarevic.

The 19-year-old US international helps lead New England's youth movement alongside Noel Buck, an England U-19 international midfielder linked with Premier League interest.

"If you asked me this last year, I would have said Noel Buck in New England," Twellman said on This is MLS. "And yet it's Esmir Bajraktarevic who has every scout in Germany, and particularly in those mid-table teams around the world, salivating. Do not be shocked this summer if he's getting $5 million-plus offers … because this kid can play."

Bajraktarevic developed with New England's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate before getting more first-team opportunities. Now, he starts alongside the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and is in contention to feature at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"He's quicker and faster than people thought," Twellman said. "He's got the ability to be creative. But he's also taking on the information of playing next to Carles Gil."

On this trajectory, Twellman said New England's coaching staff and front office might have a decision to make – potentially as early as this summer.

"Esmir Bajraktarevic has surprised a lot of people in MLS, but namely Caleb Porter," Twellman said. "He said on tape he thought one thing. In person, he sees another.

"They are already taking phone calls of real money and real interest. Keep an eye on him this summer. I think we're going to be talking about a big transfer."

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
New England Revolution Esmir Bajraktarevic This is MLS Matchday

Related Stories

Olivier Giroud would make LAFC "clear favorite" in Western Conference
Atlanta United carry expectations: "The pieces are in place"
Suárez or Campana? Inter Miami could try new look vs. Orlando City
More News
More News
Olivier Giroud would make LAFC "clear favorite" in Western Conference
This is MLS

Olivier Giroud would make LAFC "clear favorite" in Western Conference
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Esmir Bajraktarevic could get "big transfer" from New England Revolution to Europe
This is MLS

Esmir Bajraktarevic could get "big transfer" from New England Revolution to Europe
Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo out with knee injury

Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo out with knee injury
2024 Generation adidas Cup: Teams, players & games to watch

2024 Generation adidas Cup: Teams, players & games to watch
More News
Video
Video
Olivier Giroud would make LAFC "clear favorite" in Western Conference
1:52
This is MLS

Olivier Giroud would make LAFC "clear favorite" in Western Conference
Twellman: Esmir Bajraktarevic generating "big transfer" interest from Europe
0:55
This is MLS

Twellman: Esmir Bajraktarevic generating "big transfer" interest from Europe
More surprising start: LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders?
3:33
This is MLS

More surprising start: LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders?
Is Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United's best signing in years?
3:29
This is MLS

Is Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United's best signing in years?
More Video