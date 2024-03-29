Esmir Bajraktarevic could get "big transfer" from New England Revolution to Europe

Who's the most exciting teenager to watch in Major League Soccer?

The 19-year-old US international helps lead New England's youth movement alongside Noel Buck, an England U-19 international midfielder linked with Premier League interest.

"If you asked me this last year, I would have said Noel Buck in New England," Twellman said on This is MLS. "And yet it's Esmir Bajraktarevic who has every scout in Germany, and particularly in those mid-table teams around the world, salivating. Do not be shocked this summer if he's getting $5 million-plus offers … because this kid can play."

Bajraktarevic developed with New England's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate before getting more first-team opportunities. Now, he starts alongside the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and is in contention to feature at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"He's quicker and faster than people thought," Twellman said. "He's got the ability to be creative. But he's also taking on the information of playing next to Carles Gil."

On this trajectory, Twellman said New England's coaching staff and front office might have a decision to make – potentially as early as this summer.

"Esmir Bajraktarevic has surprised a lot of people in MLS, but namely Caleb Porter," Twellman said. "He said on tape he thought one thing. In person, he sees another.