Lorenzo Insigne exits Toronto vs. Atlanta at halftime due to injury

Lorenzo Insigne's night against Atlanta United came to an early end.

Lorenzo Insigne
Forward · Toronto FC

Toronto FC's superstar winger suffered an apparent right leg injury during first-half stoppage time, forcing the Italian international to exit the BMO Field pitch and head to the locker room before the halftime whistle. Toronto would go on to take a 2-0 victory on the strength of goals from Tyrese Spicer (35') and Prince Owusu (71').

Insigne, whose two goals this season were back-to-back AT&T Goal of the Matchday winners, has struggled to remain healthy since joining Toronto in the summer of 2022. His debut was put on hold in his first season with the club due to a calf injury, while he missed nearly two months last season after a groin injury.

In 37 league matches, Insigne has 12g/7a.

