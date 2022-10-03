Your Monday Kickoff: Winners and losers heading into Decision Day

LOSER: Minnesota United

You know pretty much everything I said about Vancouver? Go ahead and flip that for the Loons. They lose next Sunday and they’re dead. They need a draw next Sunday to stay alive. And even if they do make it into the postseason, you can’t exactly be feeling all that confident about their chances once they get there. They could theoretically end up as high as fourth by the end of next weekend, but this is a team that’s lost five of its last six and hasn’t won since Aug. 27.