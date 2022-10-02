Orlando City SC aid Hurricane Ian relief efforts, how MLS fans can help those affected

Orlando City SC and MLS are stepping up in the relief effort for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Orlando City and the Wilf family are donating $500,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts via the Red Cross and the club encourages fans to also help. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The destruction throughout our state and our neighboring communities is heartbreaking and we are committed to aiding our fellow Floridians in this time of need,” Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Chairman Mark Wilf said in a statement. “Although the impacts of Ian will be felt for years, we are a resilient community, and the rebuilding and relief efforts must start now.”

To help those affected by Hurricane Ian, fans can visit redcross.org/donate/cm/mls-pub.html, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.