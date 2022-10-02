Orlando City SC aid Hurricane Ian relief efforts, how MLS fans can help those affected

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Orlando City logo generic

Orlando City SC and MLS are stepping up in the relief effort for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Orlando City and the Wilf family are donating $500,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts via the Red Cross and the club encourages fans to also help. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The destruction throughout our state and our neighboring communities is heartbreaking and we are committed to aiding our fellow Floridians in this time of need,” Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Chairman Mark Wilf said in a statement. “Although the impacts of Ian will be felt for years, we are a resilient community, and the rebuilding and relief efforts must start now.”

To help those affected by Hurricane Ian, fans can visit redcross.org/donate/cm/mls-pub.html, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

For more information on the relief efforts and how you can help, click here.

Orlando City SC

Related Stories

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 33)
One big question facing every MLS team revisted
Power Rankings: NYCFC, Inter Miami, Vancouver skyrocket after Weeks 31 & 32
More News
More News
Orlando City SC aid Hurricane Ian relief efforts, how MLS fans can help those affected

Orlando City SC aid Hurricane Ian relief efforts, how MLS fans can help those affected
Your Sunday Kickoff: Spoilers galore! A massive Decision Day starting to take shape
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Spoilers galore! A massive Decision Day starting to take shape
Jhon Duran, Brian Gutierrez show Chicago Fire's future: "The ceiling is very, very high"

Jhon Duran, Brian Gutierrez show Chicago Fire's future: "The ceiling is very, very high"
LA Galaxy: Playoff return is small step for “greatest club in the league”

LA Galaxy: Playoff return is small step for “greatest club in the league”
Vancouver Whitecaps keep "miracle" playoff chance alive for Decision Day

Vancouver Whitecaps keep "miracle" playoff chance alive for Decision Day
Columbus Crew find much-needed "breakthrough" to reignite playoff bid

Columbus Crew find much-needed "breakthrough" to reignite playoff bid
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Carlos Vela magic has Supporters' Shield within LAFC's grasp
0:51

WATCH: Carlos Vela magic has Supporters' Shield within LAFC's grasp
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC | October 02, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC | October 02, 2022
WATCH: Talles Magno golazo gives NYCFC homefield playoff advantage
0:58

WATCH: Talles Magno golazo gives NYCFC homefield playoff advantage
GOAL: Alexander Callens, NYCFC - 66th minute
1:03

GOAL: Alexander Callens, NYCFC - 66th minute
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.