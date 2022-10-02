Nashville SC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Nashville SC are into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, guaranteeing postseason soccer for a third-straight year since joining the league as an expansion club.
Playoff history, key pieces
Nashville SC’s offense runs through Hany Mukhtar, a front-running candidate for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award and the current Golden Boot presented by Audi leader with 23 goals and 11 assists. The club’s other star is US international center back Walker Zimmerman, winner of two straight MLS Defender of the Year awards.
All the while, the Boys in Gold debuted at GEODIS Park this year, their new 30,000-seat venue that’s the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada.
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup 2022 is set for Nov. 5, while the playoffs will get underway Oct. 15 with Round One games (the top seed in each conference gets a bye).
The timeline takes into consideration the FIFA 2022 World Cup starting Nov. 20 in Qatar, rather than during the event’s typical summer months.