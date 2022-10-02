Playoff Scenarios

Nashville SC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22MLSplayoffs_Clinched-NSH-16x9 (1)

Nashville SC are into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, guaranteeing postseason soccer for a third-straight year since joining the league as an expansion club.

Playoff history, key pieces

The Coyotes qualified the past two seasons while in the Eastern Conference, though this trip comes while competing in the Western Conference. They’ve joined LAFC, Austin FC, FC Dallas and LA Galaxy as five of seven West teams that’ll play into mid-October or beyond.

Nashville SC’s offense runs through Hany Mukhtar, a front-running candidate for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award and the current Golden Boot presented by Audi leader with 23 goals and 11 assists. The club’s other star is US international center back Walker Zimmerman, winner of two straight MLS Defender of the Year awards.

All the while, the Boys in Gold debuted at GEODIS Park this year, their new 30,000-seat venue that’s the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada.

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup 2022 is set for Nov. 5, while the playoffs will get underway Oct. 15 with Round One games (the top seed in each conference gets a bye).

The timeline takes into consideration the FIFA 2022 World Cup starting Nov. 20 in Qatar, rather than during the event’s typical summer months.

View the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
LAFC become first team to clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
MLS Cup Playoffs Playoff Scenarios Nashville SC

Related Stories

LA Galaxy clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
NYCFC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 33)
More News
More News
Talles Magno feels "vibes of last season" after fueling latest NYCFC win
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Talles Magno feels "vibes of last season" after fueling latest NYCFC win
Nashville SC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Nashville SC clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
LAFC win 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield

LAFC win 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield
Orlando City SC aid Hurricane Ian relief efforts, how MLS fans can help those affected

Orlando City SC aid Hurricane Ian relief efforts, how MLS fans can help those affected
Your Sunday Kickoff: Spoilers galore! A massive Decision Day starting to take shape
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Spoilers galore! A massive Decision Day starting to take shape
Jhon Duran, Brian Gutierrez show Chicago Fire's future: "The ceiling is very, very high"

Jhon Duran, Brian Gutierrez show Chicago Fire's future: "The ceiling is very, very high"
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: End of an era! Sporting snap Seattle's 13-year playoff streak
4:09

WATCH: End of an era! Sporting snap Seattle's 13-year playoff streak
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders FC | October 02, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders FC | October 02, 2022
Brian Schmetzer on Seattle Sounders’ elimination: “I’ll accept responsibility”
1:34

Brian Schmetzer on Seattle Sounders’ elimination: “I’ll accept responsibility”
GOAL: William Agada, Sporting Kansas City - 41st minute
1:05

GOAL: William Agada, Sporting Kansas City - 41st minute
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.