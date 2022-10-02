Jhon Duran, Brian Gutierrez show Chicago Fire's future: "The ceiling is very, very high"

Chicago wrap up their 2022 campaign next Sunday when hosting the New England Revolution on Decision Day. While their offseason begins afterward, Hendrickson hopes what he's seen from both Duran and Gutierrez can carry over to 2023 and help change their fortunes.

“The ceiling is very, very high for both of those guys, and that's why they are playing,” Hendrickson said. “When guys show in practice that they are ready to step on the pitch and play, they will get minutes, and these two have especially excelled throughout the year. We like the progress that they have been making and it showed tonight.”