Your Monday Kickoff: Transitioning from the World Cup to the Club World Cup 

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed details for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, announcing Friday the global competition will maintain its seven-team format and be held Feb. 1-11, 2023 in Morocco. Matchups and schedule specifics are to be announced. The tournament will start nearly a month before Seattle play any league games, as the 2023 Major League Soccer season begins Feb. 25 – with matches available on the new MLS Season Pass on Apple TV platform.

Toronto FC have signed veteran Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez through 2023 with an option for 2024. The 35-year-old begins his second stint with TFC after spending the last two seasons with the LA Galaxy, who declined his option after the 2022 campaign. That made Vázquez eligible for the Re-Entry Draft, where Toronto then selected him. A product of FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Vázquez enjoyed his best years in MLS with Toronto, tallying 18 goals and 28 assists in 65 total appearances. He was a key member of the club's historic 2017 treble season.

There are all sorts of trophies being won and signings being made and other trophies being won that lead to the chance of more trophies and signings that might be on the way because of all those trophies being won. A beautiful cycle. It might be hard to understand, but basically what it means is everyone can shake off this year’s World Cup and finally get back to worrying about MLS again. Like, the SuperDraft is This Week. Y’all remember the SuperDraft, right? It’s the World Cup of seeing blurry video of college soccer players’ family living rooms. That’s right, we’re jumping right back into the Major League Soccer of it all. Welcome home.

On Sunday, Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada became the first active MLS player to win a World Cup. Yeah, he only played about six minutes. That ain’t going to make the winners’ medal any less shiny though. And it certainly can’t hurt his standing among clubs worldwide to see him make the roster of the world’s best international team at just 21 years old. His stock is at an all-time high just by association. It’s the group attractiveness effect in action.

If you’re Atlanta, you probably want to go ahead and cash in. Is Almada, a player who’s already very much on the radar of major European clubs (and anyone who’s ever played Football Manager), really going to become more valuable with an extra year in MLS? It’s not that Atlanta necessarily need the money, it’s that you’re only going to get one extra year at most anyway. Even before the actual transfer announcement, Almada said publicly he wanted to be in Europe. This was never going to be a long-term deal. You might as well get the highest return on your rental while you can.