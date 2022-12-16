Víctor Vázquez rejoins Toronto FC after departing LA Galaxy

A product of FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Vázquez enjoyed his best years in MLS with Toronto, tallying 18 goals and 28 assists in 65 total appearances. He was a key member of the club's historic 2017 treble season (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship) – and that same year, he was an MLS Best XI selection thanks to his 8g/16a output.

“I am so happy to be back home,” Vázquez said in an official statement. “I cannot wait to see you all again and play in front of you on those special nights at BMO Field. We will have fun and bring the club back to the greatest, where it belongs.”