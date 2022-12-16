Víctor Vázquez rejoins Toronto FC after departing LA Galaxy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have signed veteran Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez through 2023 with an option for 2024, the club announced Friday.
The 35-year-old begins his second stint with TFC after spending the last two seasons with the LA Galaxy, who declined his option after the 2022 campaign. That made Vázquez eligible for the Re-Entry Draft, where Toronto then selected him.
A product of FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Vázquez enjoyed his best years in MLS with Toronto, tallying 18 goals and 28 assists in 65 total appearances. He was a key member of the club's historic 2017 treble season (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship) – and that same year, he was an MLS Best XI selection thanks to his 8g/16a output.
“I am so happy to be back home,” Vázquez said in an official statement. “I cannot wait to see you all again and play in front of you on those special nights at BMO Field. We will have fun and bring the club back to the greatest, where it belongs.”
Playing under former Toronto head coach Greg Vanney, the experienced playmaker notched five goals and 10 assists over 54 appearances with the Galaxy, helping the club return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022 after a two-year absence.
“We are excited to have a player like Victor join the team and reinforce our midfield depth,” Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a press release.
“He is a talented player with a great understanding of the game, an excellent passer and brings experience and creativity to our midfield.”
In addition to Barcelona and MLS, Vazquez's accomplished club career also includes stops at Club Brugge and K.A.S. of Belgium, Liga MX powerhouse Cruz Azul, as well as Al-Arabi Sports Club and Umm Salal of Qatar.
