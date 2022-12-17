Ream: USMNT Gio Reyna controversy a "non-story" from World Cup

The brouhaha emerged when off-the-record remarks from head coach Gregg Berhalter were made public in a Charter newsletter and said they nearly sent a player home. Quickly after, a story in The Athletic detailed how Reyna apologized to his teammates for a perceived lack of effort in training.

The 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund attacker then issued a statement on his Instagram page, saying he “let my emotions get the best of me” after learning he’d have a limited role in Qatar. Reyna confirmed he issued a team-wide apology.

“For us, it's a non-story,” Ream said on the ‘Indirect’ podcast he co-hosts. “We dealt with it in camp. Things moved on, we moved past it and that's where we are.”

The 35-year-old Fulham defender, the most senior member of the USMNT’s World Cup roster, also said there was no player vote to send Reyna home despite a report claiming there was a 13-12 decision for Reyna to stay: “We can put that to bed.”

Reyna didn’t start any of the USMNT’s four games in Qatar, only getting seven substitute minutes (vs. England; didn’t play vs. Iran or Wales) as they placed second in Group B. He was then a halftime substitute in their Round of 16 match vs. the Netherlands, though couldn’t prevent a 2-0 halftime deficit from turning into a 3-1 knockout defeat.

Ream’s comments were the first time a USMNT World Cup player has addressed the issue around Reyna, one of the Yanks' most-talented players.

“We addressed it in camp and [Gio] did what he had to do,” Ream said, “and obviously came on against the Netherlands and played a solid 45 minutes for us and helped to kind of drag us back into the game. For us, that's it. That's the end of it.”