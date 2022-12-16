Seattle Sounders learn dates, location for 2022 FIFA Club World Cup

The tournament will start nearly a month before Seattle play any league games, as the 2023 Major League Soccer season begins Feb. 25 – with matches available on the new MLS Season Pass on Apple TV platform .

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed details for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, announcing Friday that the global competition will maintain its seven-team format and be held Feb. 1-11, 2023 in Morocco . Matchups and schedule specifics are to be announced.

Seattle will tackle that challenge head-on, though, qualifying last May by becoming the first MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions League ’s modern edition. That 5-2 aggregate victory over Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM made them MLS’s first-ever FIFA Club World Cup participant.

The exact seven-team field isn’t fully known yet. However, some clubs have certainly qualified.

^ Wydad Casablanca won both the 2021-22 CAF Champions League and the host nation's domestic league (Botola Pro in Morocco). Per FIFA rules, the CAF Champions League runner-up (Al Ahly) then qualifies.

It has followed a straightforward knockout round format, and different clubs enter at different stages. Under this format, Seattle would play two or three games depending on how the results go.

Historically, the FIFA Club World Cup includes seven teams – six that qualify via each continent’s Champions League format, plus the host nation.

What is the competition’s future?

Infantino, speaking ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo), said there are plans for an expanded 32-team men’s Club World Cup starting in 2025. The competition would be held every four years.

That’d introduce 25 new clubs to the competition and make it “like a World Cup,” according to Infantino. Competition details and location are yet to be decided.

FIFA originally planned on staging a 24-team Club World Cup in 2021, though that was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.