Your Monday Kickoff: Answering the biggest questions from Matchday 2

Two Matchdays down and we’ve still learned nothing. Don’t worry though. Somewhere around Matchday 33 I feel like this is all really going to come together. For now though, let’s talk about some questions we have after Matchday 2. Then we can check back in on them… 31 matchdays or so from now to see if we actually got an answer.

2018 LAFC were the last team to win the first two games of their existence. Before that, it looks like you have to go back to Seattle in 2009 to find another expansion team with two straight wins from the jump. Sooooo… the company St. Louis are keeping right now is LAFC… and Seattle. Gut call here, but that seems like a pretty good sign.

That Seattle team finished third (out of eight teams!) in the West that season, and LAFC did the same in 2018. Now, I hadn’t even started high school when the Sounders joined the league and I’m liable to forget things from half a decade ago these days (yeah, that’s right, half a decade, the cold embrace of old age is wrapping its arms around you and you can’t escape), but I think it’s safe to say St. Louis are entering a different MLS environment than even LAFC. There’s a higher level of competition and simply more teams to compete with. Including, ya know, LAFC and Seattle. A third place finish would be something truly, truly special.

Even just making the playoffs would be special honestly. But right now, it kind of seems like St. Louis may have a legitimate shot here. Matt Doyle has the number in his Sunday column: About 80% of teams that win their first two games make it to the playoffs. On top of that, St. Louis are just playing impressive ball for a team that didn’t technically exist a few weeks ago. They’re not quite as Red Bullsy as we thought they might be under Bradley Carnell, but still Red Bullsy enough to have some of the same tendencies that raise your floor in MLS. Oh, and Joao Klauss may be a \dude\.