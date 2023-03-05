Inter Miami aren't worried about "big statements" during fast start

Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville’s postgame message on Matchday 2 can be boiled down, essentially, to four words: happy but not satisfied.

In various ways, it permeated Neville’s remarks after a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union has them tied with the New England Revolution atop the way-early Eastern Conference standings.

Golazos from Corentin Jean and Robert Taylor were the difference, arriving on Miami’s only shots on target at DRV PNK Stadium. That ruthless efficiency was enough to humble last year’s MLS Cup runner-up just before Jim Curtin's group travels to El Salvador for a Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match vs. Alianza FC.

“I think it's too soon to start making big statements,” Neville said about the magnitude of the result. “This is just a continuation of the journey and the build from last year where we do feel like there's a different feeling around this football club.”

Saturday’s result was Miami’s second straight 2-0 home win to start the year, having beaten CF Montréal on MLS is Back weekend.

Summed together, this six-point haul provides a sharp contrast to last year’s new-look group that had to wait until mid-April (or seven games) to reach the same total. It’s a small accomplishment in a long season, but nonetheless an important one.

“What we've done in the first two games this year, we've knocked down a lot of the psychological barriers, not winning in the first couple of weeks of the season [previously],” Neville said. “I think that was hanging over this football club.