CHILLS! St. Louis CITY SC serenaded by epic tifo at CITYPARK

Just 😮! This is looking really good and once again, this is the sort of stadium everyone in MLS needs. #stlcitysc #AllForCITY pic.twitter.com/EhhNPombFc

Though St. Louis fell behind early to Charlotte on Enzo Copetti’s header, the newcomers roared back via Bill Tuiloma's own goal, a penalty from Eduard Löwen and a chipped finish from striker João Klauss.

At each turn, the home-opening party intensified. St. Louis was awarded an expansion slot in August 2019, creating a three-and-a-half-year wait.

"The moment I stepped out I had goosebumps," said Löwen, a Designated Player alongside Klauss. "You could tell the whole city was waiting for this moment for so long. I had to keep myself a little bit down the day and the days before, try to not focus too much on the game because I know that the excitement is so big, and it was an incredible night."

St. Louis, combined with a 3-2 win at Austin FC on Matchday 1, are one of four teams league-wide with two wins to start the 2023 season. Their "incredible" fans played a massive part in making that possible, head coach Bradley Carnell said.

"I think we have set the bar really high," Carnell said. "There's not too many stadiums with this atmosphere; I can tell you that now."

These rapturous scenes return to CITYPARK, which cost nearly $500 million and is a new downtown pillar, when St. Louis host the San Jose Earthquakes on March 18.