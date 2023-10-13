Your Friday Kickoff: Why these 6 Western Conference teams can make an MLS Cup run

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

FC Cincinnati have reached a long-term contract extension with general manager Chris Albright . Albright, alongside head coach Pat Noonan, is the chief architect of Cincy's stunning climb into 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield champions. Previously, the club's first three years in MLS were marked by three straight Wooden Spoons (last-place finishers in 2019-21).

In nine MLS starts since he arrived, Arango has six goals and two assists. He’s averaging 0.71 goals per 90 minutes. In 2022 for LAFC he averaged 0.62. In 2021 he averaged 0.90. He’s done nothing but score since he arrived in MLS. All RSL need to do is play their brand of effortful soccer, limit defensive mistakes and give Arango a chance to do what he’ll inevitably do. It’s not hard to envision a run at that point.

RSL pulled off one of the single best transfers of the season when they brought in Chicho Arango this summer. They paid a club-record fee for good reason. Arango takes them from a good team who can be a little too xDawg dependent to a good team with a generally high work rate and a matchwinner leading their attack.

Gauld has 11 goals and 12 assists on the year. White has 15 goals and five assists. There are zero questions about where the Whitecaps will turn to in a moment of need. That’s a huge advantage compared to some of their fellow Audi MLS Cup Playoffs teams.

Everything about the Whitecaps at this point is rightfully going to be focused on Ryan Gauld and Brian White. The only duo competing with them statistically is Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada in Atlanta, and Atlanta’s 10 and 9 cost much much more than the Whitecaps’ match-winners.

The Dynamo generally stay in control of games, have a fantastic understanding of each other's movement and positioning, and have already done more than every other team in this competition when it comes to proving they can win a trophy.

Yeah, I’ve got worries about the Dynamo lacking a top-tier goal scorer. But that didn’t stop them in the US Open Cup. That hasn’t stopped them over the last few months of excellent soccer. They’ve been in high-stakes situations already and found ways to win. Amazing what having one of the best midfields in the league can do for you, right?

An elite defense

Even if your attack is far from a guarantee, you can make it through a knockout tournament with an elite defense. Limit chances, keep games close and use your experience to see things out. The formula is readily apparent for this Seattle team. If Raúl Ruidíaz eventually comes good this year, then great. But there’s just no guarantee he or the Sounders attack as a whole will be back to the best version of themselves anytime soon.

The good news is, defense travels. Whether that’s on the road or in the postseason, it tends to stay with you. Seattle have the lowest xG allowed in MLS this season and the second fewest goals allowed. And, to be fair, their attack hasn’t really been that bad. Or really bad at all. Maybe the better way to frame it is they’ve lacked finishers and/or been very unlucky. They’re fifth in the West in xG created this season.