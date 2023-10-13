Your Friday Kickoff: Why these 6 Western Conference teams can make an MLS Cup run

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
FC Cincinnati sign GM Albright to contract extension
FC Cincinnati have reached a long-term contract extension with general manager Chris Albright. Albright, alongside head coach Pat Noonan, is the chief architect of Cincy's stunning climb into 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield champions. Previously, the club's first three years in MLS were marked by three straight Wooden Spoons (last-place finishers in 2019-21).
Arango is a difference-maker
RSL pulled off one of the single best transfers of the season when they brought in Chicho Arango this summer. They paid a club-record fee for good reason. Arango takes them from a good team who can be a little too xDawg dependent to a good team with a generally high work rate and a matchwinner leading their attack.
In nine MLS starts since he arrived, Arango has six goals and two assists. He’s averaging 0.71 goals per 90 minutes. In 2022 for LAFC he averaged 0.62. In 2021 he averaged 0.90. He’s done nothing but score since he arrived in MLS. All RSL need to do is play their brand of effortful soccer, limit defensive mistakes and give Arango a chance to do what he’ll inevitably do. It’s not hard to envision a run at that point.
An elite duo
Everything about the Whitecaps at this point is rightfully going to be focused on Ryan Gauld and Brian White. The only duo competing with them statistically is Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada in Atlanta, and Atlanta’s 10 and 9 cost much much more than the Whitecaps’ match-winners.
Gauld has 11 goals and 12 assists on the year. White has 15 goals and five assists. There are zero questions about where the Whitecaps will turn to in a moment of need. That’s a huge advantage compared to some of their fellow Audi MLS Cup Playoffs teams.
Proof of concept
Yeah, I’ve got worries about the Dynamo lacking a top-tier goal scorer. But that didn’t stop them in the US Open Cup. That hasn’t stopped them over the last few months of excellent soccer. They’ve been in high-stakes situations already and found ways to win. Amazing what having one of the best midfields in the league can do for you, right?
The Dynamo generally stay in control of games, have a fantastic understanding of each other's movement and positioning, and have already done more than every other team in this competition when it comes to proving they can win a trophy.
An elite defense
Even if your attack is far from a guarantee, you can make it through a knockout tournament with an elite defense. Limit chances, keep games close and use your experience to see things out. The formula is readily apparent for this Seattle team. If Raúl Ruidíaz eventually comes good this year, then great. But there’s just no guarantee he or the Sounders attack as a whole will be back to the best version of themselves anytime soon.
The good news is, defense travels. Whether that’s on the road or in the postseason, it tends to stay with you. Seattle have the lowest xG allowed in MLS this season and the second fewest goals allowed. And, to be fair, their attack hasn’t really been that bad. Or really bad at all. Maybe the better way to frame it is they’ve lacked finishers and/or been very unlucky. They’re fifth in the West in xG created this season.
Whether or not they start finishing or catching a few breaks in attack during the playoffs, it’s going to take a serious effort to score. It’s going to take a lot to get a veteran team like Seattle to make a misstep. And no one should be able to just blow by the Sounders. We’ve seen this movie before…
Dénis Bouanga is on a heater
This team might live and die with Dénis Bouanga. That’s not a great position to be in, but they’re living pretty darn good right now. Bouanga has five goals in the last two games and LAFC are enjoying a nice (and much-needed) two-week break before Decision Day. If Bouanga stays hot in the playoffs, there’s not much else that will matter. And not much else any other team in the West will be able to do.
A match-winner in maybe the match-winningest position
Sometimes we overthink soccer. The real answer to everything is sometimes ball go in, sometimes ball don’t go in. An elite shot-stopper can change everything for a team. Maybe more than any other single player.
St. Louis will have the best shot-stopper in this postseason. Roman Bürki has been a full step ahead of almost every other keeper this season. Statistically, He’s saved almost nine goals more than you would expect an average keeper to save. That’s the best mark in the league and a critical reason for St. Louis’ success. They can feel comfortable pressing and potentially allowing a few breakthroughs with Bürki behind them and that helps them confidently apply pressure on the ball until their opponent breaks.
At least I’d like to believe it does. That might be a bit too narrative-based, but what’s real is Bürki’s ability to make high-difficulty saves consistently. When you’re going up against the best teams in the league, that can make even more of a difference. When he’s on, St. Louis have more than enough firepower and tactical cohesion to make a run.
Houston Dynamo sign Artur to contract extension: Houston Dynamo FC have secured one of their key offseason signings for the long term, announcing Thursday they've inked veteran midfielder Artur to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026-27. The 27-year-old Brazilian, acquired over the winter in a trade with the Columbus Crew, has enjoyed a fantastic debut season in Houston.
