Houston Dynamo sign Artur to contract extension

Houston Dynamo FC have secured one of their key offseason signings for the long term, announcing Thursday they've inked veteran midfielder Artur to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026-27.
The 27-year-old Brazilian, acquired over the winter in a trade with the Columbus Crew, has enjoyed a fantastic debut season in Houston, posting 2g/0a in 33 appearances as part of a midfield that also includes Héctor Herrera, Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla and fellow 2023 arrival Amine Bassi.
One of 17 signings made by the club under first-year head coach Ben Olsen, Artur's solid, tempo-controlling play helped the Dynamo win the 2023 US Open Cup title, as well as qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“Artur has been one of the big drivers of our club’s resurgence this season. His quality on the field has made our central midfield one of the best in the league and his leadership has helped cultivate a winning mentality in our locker room,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release.
“We made re-signing Artur one of our priorities as we begin preparations for next season and we are thrilled that he, his wife Rachel, and his daughter have chosen to commit to Houston.”
Originally signed on loan from Brazilian powerhouse São Paulo by the Crew in 2017 before being officially transferred, Artur has established himself as one of the league's most consistent holding midfielders. He's also a threat on the offensive side, scoring 4g/9a in 171 appearances (154 starts) over the course of his seven-year MLS career.
“I’m really happy to stay in Houston,” Artur said. “I’m excited for everything that’s coming up for the club. I’m proud of the trust that the team has put in me, as well as Pat [Onstad] and Asher [Mendelsohn] for trusting what I could bring to the team."
Artur and the Dynamo close out their 2023 MLS regular season with a Decision Day visit to the Portland Timbers on Oct. 21 (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) – a game in which they can lock up a top four spot in the Western Conference ahead of the playoffs.
