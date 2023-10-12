Houston Dynamo sign Artur to contract extension

Houston Dynamo FC have secured one of their key offseason signings for the long term, announcing Thursday they've inked veteran midfielder Artur to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026-27.

The 27-year-old Brazilian, acquired over the winter in a trade with the Columbus Crew, has enjoyed a fantastic debut season in Houston, posting 2g/0a in 33 appearances as part of a midfield that also includes Héctor Herrera, Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla and fellow 2023 arrival Amine Bassi.

One of 17 signings made by the club under first-year head coach Ben Olsen, Artur's solid, tempo-controlling play helped the Dynamo win the 2023 US Open Cup title, as well as qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“Artur has been one of the big drivers of our club’s resurgence this season. His quality on the field has made our central midfield one of the best in the league and his leadership has helped cultivate a winning mentality in our locker room,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release.