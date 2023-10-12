Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign Artur to contract extension

Artur - Houston Dynamo - pointing

© Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Houston Dynamo FC have secured one of their key offseason signings for the long term, announcing Thursday they've inked veteran midfielder Artur to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026-27.

The 27-year-old Brazilian, acquired over the winter in a trade with the Columbus Crew, has enjoyed a fantastic debut season in Houston, posting 2g/0a in 33 appearances as part of a midfield that also includes Héctor Herrera, Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla and fellow 2023 arrival Amine Bassi.

One of 17 signings made by the club under first-year head coach Ben Olsen, Artur's solid, tempo-controlling play helped the Dynamo win the 2023 US Open Cup title, as well as qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“Artur has been one of the big drivers of our club’s resurgence this season. His quality on the field has made our central midfield one of the best in the league and his leadership has helped cultivate a winning mentality in our locker room,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release.

“We made re-signing Artur one of our priorities as we begin preparations for next season and we are thrilled that he, his wife Rachel, and his daughter have chosen to commit to Houston.”

Originally signed on loan from Brazilian powerhouse São Paulo by the Crew in 2017 before being officially transferred, Artur has established himself as one of the league's most consistent holding midfielders. He's also a threat on the offensive side, scoring 4g/9a in 171 appearances (154 starts) over the course of his seven-year MLS career.

“I’m really happy to stay in Houston,” Artur said. “I’m excited for everything that’s coming up for the club. I’m proud of the trust that the team has put in me, as well as Pat [Onstad] and Asher [Mendelsohn] for trusting what I could bring to the team."

Artur and the Dynamo close out their 2023 MLS regular season with a Decision Day visit to the Portland Timbers on Oct. 21 (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) – a game in which they can lock up a top four spot in the Western Conference ahead of the playoffs.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Artur Houston Dynamo FC

Related Stories

Inter Miami sign Kamal Miller to contract extension
Real Salt Lake sign defender Justen Glad to new contract
New York Red Bulls sign Andrés Reyes to new contract
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo sign Artur to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign Artur to contract extension
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Saturday?

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Saturday?
FC Cincinnati sign GM Chris Albright to contract extension

FC Cincinnati sign GM Chris Albright to contract extension
LA Galaxy's Jalen Neal: 22 Under 22 was "one of my goals" for this year

LA Galaxy's Jalen Neal: 22 Under 22 was "one of my goals" for this year
Your Thursday Kickoff: Why these 7 Eastern Conference teams can make an MLS Cup run
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Why these 7 Eastern Conference teams can make an MLS Cup run
2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR
More News
Video
Video
Full breakdown! 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR
29:26

Full breakdown! 2023 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR
Transfer watch! Biggest targets in 2023 22 Under 22
4:15

Transfer watch! Biggest targets in 2023 22 Under 22
Why FC Dallas star Alan Velasco tops 22 Under 22
4:36

Why FC Dallas star Alan Velasco tops 22 Under 22
Goal of the Matchday 37: Ashley Westwood
0:18

Goal of the Matchday 37: Ashley Westwood
More Video