Who’s next? 22 Under 22 prospects for 2024

For dozens of homegrown players across MLS, 2023 was a little too soon for them to appear on the annual 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.
But that could change in 2024 as they develop tactically and technically, grow physically and become more comfortable in a first-team environment.
Here are 10 players, all 19 or younger, who could crack #22u22 next fall.
Baker-Whiting came through the Seattle Sounders’ youth ranks as an attacking midfielder, but has turned heads when playing at fullback for the first team. The 18-year-old US youth international is reportedly on the radar of top European clubs, too.
Medina’s yet to make his MLS debut, though is a highly-regarded attacking midfielder. Case in point about the 17-year-old US youth international:
At just 16 (!) years old, this center back already has 300 first-team minutes for D.C. United. Will the opportunities keep coming Akinmboni's way now that Wayne Rooney’s no longer the club’s head coach?
Bajraktarevic has scored some absolute golazos in MLS NEXT Pro and has played nearly 500 first-team minutes, primarily as a substitute, for New England this season. We’ll reinforce that the 18-year-old US youth international can score some absolute bangers:
Somewhat lost in St. Louis CITY SC’s dream expansion season is that Perez, a tenacious midfielder, scored his first MLS goal days after he graduated from high school. The 18-year-old homegrown, emerging from a traditional hotbed of talent, has earned over 600 minutes this year.
Real Salt Lake have veteran Zac MacMath as their starting goalkeeper, but Beavers is right behind him challenging for minutes. The 18-year-old homegrown has seized his limited chances, though, appearing in seven games.
If LAFC's academy really starts taking root, the Black & Gold add another layer for long-term success. Step in Ordaz, their 19-year-old homegrown striker who's already scored two goals in three Leagues Cup games.
Saliba's enjoyed a breakout season for Montréal, claiming a starting midfield spot amid the club's roster turnover for 2023. Does a Canada national team opportunity await the 19-year-old with a new World Cup cycle underway?
Does the next Colorado Rapids coach give Yapi the chance to shine? The 18-year-old homegrown striker has the skillset and profile to be successful in the long term (though is yet to score in his 1,000+ first-term minutes).