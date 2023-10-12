Expert predictions: Most upside, transfer potential on 2023’s 22 Under 22

"Natural talent and a difference-maker with the ball in his feet. Playing alongside Messi has its benefits, and Facu can grow much more in a year or two and command a lot of attention from European leagues or even Saudi Arabia." – Tony Cherchi

"If not for an ACL tear suffered in 2022, Facundo Farías may have already made his big(ger)-money move. Now with the added spotlight of playing with Lionel Messi on Inter Miami, Farias’ immense talent will be on global display, and he’ll earn the move that seemed inevitable 18 months ago." – Jake Zivin

"When Facundo Farías has got top players around him, he clearly shines. If you are a club looking at his sell-on potential or developmental upside, you can rest assured knowing a step up in his career and more competition will bring a step up in his play. His style and profile should attract a tier of club willing to pay eight figures for his services." – Heath Pearce

"We all know the biggest transfer fees are usually at the forward position. And in 10 games (eight starts) Facundo Farías has three goals and two assists. He’s fast, a good finisher, makes great runs and can assist as well if one of his teammates is in a better position to score. Playing alongside Messi will bring a big spotlight into the Miami team, and I will not be surprised to see the young Argentine have a great season next year and have some European clubs looking after him." – Sébastien Le Toux

"He came to NYC with a big transfer fee because of his potential. He has been hindered by the fact he has played as a No. 9 at times and has not had a true No. 9, when played wide in the first part of the season, to benefit from his chance creation and to play off of. But he's been a big reason why NYCFC have had a good run towards the end of the season." – Miguel Gallardo

"The Brazilian’s already commanded an $8 million transfer fee, and while he’s had an up-and-down MLS career so far, I’m willing to chalk 100% of that up to City Football Group's misguided desire to turn him into a No. 9. Whenever he’s played as an actual winger off of a true No. 9 – the first half of last year with Taty Castellanos, and the past month with Mounsef Bakrar – he’s been freaking awesome. Plus Talles has two other things going in his favor: 1) he’s Brazilian (they sell for more on the world market), and 2) he’s got that CFG pedigree. NYCFC just sold two players for eight figures this summer. I bet Talles goes for that much next summer." – Matt Doyle

"The Chicago Fire staff knew what they had in Chris Brady before they sold Gaga Slonina to Chelsea for up to $15 million. Brady has lived up to the expectations and more. At 19 years of age, and already averaging a clean sheet once every three games, he hasn’t even begun to reach his full potential. A call-up to the U-23 USMNT and potential spot on the 2024 Olympic roster looms, after not being allowed by his club to participate in the U-20 World Cup this past summer. With the market set on the previous sale of Slonina to Chelsea, it’s not unrealistic for the Fire to command even more money for Brady." – Jamie Watson

"Chicago Fire already have a history of selling goalkeepers for eight-figure transfer fees. And it looks like they could command the same for their current netminder. Chris Brady continually keeps the Fire in games with enormous saves and has improved massively from his first game. This year has given him the development he needed." – Chris Wittyngham

Elite center-back prospects don't come around every day, but LA Galaxy homegrown Jalen Neal might fit the bill.

"I had the pleasure of being teammates with Jalen for the last two years of my career and the upside was evident. He got a lot of experience this season with the USMNT and LA Galaxy first team, which is usually hard to come by when you are a teenaged center back. We are still only seeing the tip of the iceberg. Jalen still needs to fill out a little bit to deal with the bigger, stronger center forwards of the world. But his vision, reading and passing from the back can be world-class. I can see him playing for a very big European club one day." – Sacha Kljestan

"Center backs with his combination of physical, technical and tactical gifts don’t come around all that often. Now the Galaxy have to do their job and turn him into a monster." – Matt Doyle