FC Cincinnati sign GM Chris Albright to contract extension

FC Cincinnati have reached a long-term contract extension with general manager Chris Albright, the club announced Thursday.

Albright, alongside head coach Pat Noonan, is the chief architect of Cincy's stunning climb into 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield champions. Previously, the club's first three years in MLS were marked by three straight Wooden Spoons (last-place finishers in 2019-21).

“I’m thrilled to extend my contract to stay with FC Cincinnati,” Albright said in a statement. “For me and my family, coming here was a new adventure and we have been embraced fully by the club, the fans, and the city. It’s been an incredible two years and I’m looking forward to our continued growth and success in the future. I’d like to thank Jeff, Carl, and all the ownership group for their commitment to the club and for their continued faith in what we’re building together.”

Albright, who previously served as Philadelphia Union technical director under sporting director Ernst Tanner, joined Cincy near the end of the 2021 season. He appointed Noonan (an ex-Philadelphia assistant coach) and the club qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in 2022 before taking home the Supporters’ Shield this season.

“Chris exemplifies what it means to be a successful leader, as he has overseen a positive, winning culture, managed a terrific coaching & technical staff and developed a talented roster, helping make Cincinnati a championship city,” said Carl H. Lindner III, controlling owner and Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. “We appreciate how Chris and his family have embraced Cincinnati and are pleased to extend his contract.”