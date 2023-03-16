MLS superclubs: Who has the edge in LAFC, Seattle Sounders clash?

LAFC, MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield winners in 2022, have impressed across league and Concacaf Champions League play. Seattle, historic Concacaf Champions League winners last spring , dropped their first game of the year against FC Cincinnati last Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Seattle Sounders FC will host LAFC (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass , FOX). Both teams are currently in the top three in the Western Conference and have impressed through the early stages of 2023.

Morris, in particular, has been dangerous this year. He leads the league in xG+xA, according to ASA. His mixture of speed (which gave FC Cincinnati’s high line some major problems on Saturday) and movement in the box makes him a near-constant threat.

It’s a close battle in this category. LAFC and Seattle have two of the best starting XIs in the entire league. For Seattle, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan have been game-changers on the wing. According to American Soccer Analysis, they’re both in the top 20 in MLS for expected goals plus expected assists (xG+xA). It’s too early in the season for those numbers to mean too much, but it’s absolutely not too early to have noticed how threatening those players are in the attack.

This is a lose-lose for me. No matter what I write over the next 1,000 words or so, I’m going to get spit-roasted by one group of MLS fans. I guess for this section, I chose to be spit-roasted at Pike Place Market. Do they even spit-roast stuff there? Let me know in my Twitter mentions after you flame me for thinking LAFC’s squad has a little more quality than your Sounders team.

Dénis Bouanga has been red-hot in 2023, scoring five goals in all competitions and showing everyone exactly why LAFC signed him as a Designated Player last summer. His ability to crash the left side of the box and find a gap in the opposing defense is elite. Plus, with strong ball progressors like Carlos Vela , Kwadwo Opoku , José Cifuentes , and Ryan Hollingshead on the right, LAFC can draw the opposing defense to that right side before cutting the ball back to Bouanga to rip right through the under-manned left wing.

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN 🤩 Dénis Bouanga finds the back of the net in familiar fashion for the second time of the night for @LAFC ! pic.twitter.com/ewzZHpbPk9

Both forward lines (and teams) are incredibly talented. And Raúl Ruidíaz potentially coming back into the starting XI makes Seattle’s group even more dangerous. Still, LAFC have shown an impressive ability to attack without a default No. 9. A rotating trio of Opoku, Bouanga, and Vela (or Stipe Biuk ) has been lethal in 2023.

A team’s possession doesn’t necessarily equate to their tactical style – and I would expect both of those numbers to trend closer to 50% over the next month or so. But still, it’s absolutely true that the Sounders have used the ball in meaningful ways more this year than they have in recent memory. Part of that is their first few opponents, but the other part of that is getting João Paulo back and shifting to a more stable back three in possession.

Let me toss out a couple of numbers that might surprise you: in 2023, the Seattle Sounders are averaging 53.7% possession, while LAFC are averaging just 45.5%.

Seattle look scary with the ball, whether that’s in transition or in possession. The same goes for LAFC, who have really leaned into the whole “we don’t need our center backs to take risks on the ball in the back unless that center back is a certain 38-year-old Italian.” They want to win the midfield battle and beat you in open space, though they can still have success in more sustained possession sequences.

The truth is, both of these teams are good at most attacking areas.

Defensively, LAFC’s 4-3-3 press could cause Seattle some problems – and it will create chances to run right up the gut, where Seattle can be vulnerable in midfield with João Paulo and Albert Rusnak given that neither of those players are true disruptors. FC Cincinnati found success pressing Seattle for a goal on Saturday. On the other hand, Yeimar Gómez could help Seattle break through that initial pressure to find Nico Lodeiro on either side of Ilie Sánchez, LAFC’s No. 6. With Ilie’s lack of pace, the Sounders could catch LAFC out and transition quickly into the attack with Morris streaking in behind the opposing backline.