MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 4: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

23MLS_Fantasy_Thumb

Your Matchday 4 fantasy and gaming advice roundup is here! Check out MLS Fantasy positional rankings as well as MLS Squad Pick and MLS Parlay Predictor recommendations below.

MLS Fantasy

A jam-packed Round 4 of MLS Fantasy features multiple matchups worth attacking for fantasy points. There are several teams coming off of midweek Concacaf Champions League action, so be mindful of squad rotation and keep an eye on starting lineups before locking your players in.

Let’s take a deeper dive and hit on the top plays and values at each position.

Start playing today!

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 4 preview podcast

Teams on a BYE: RSL

Goalkeepers

Brad Guzan made three saves in a convincing 3-0 road win over Charlotte FC in Round 3, posting his first clean sheet since an Achilles injury cut his 2022 campaign short. He’s in a good spot to make it two straight shutouts against a banged-up Portland Timbers side that is coming off a home loss to St. Louis CITY SC and will be missing multiple key players due to injury.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Guzan 

ATL

vs. POR
$6.8
2. Djordje Petrovic 
NE
vs. NSH
$8.0
3. Will Yarbrough 
COL
vs. MIN
$6.4 
4. Pedro Gallese 
ORL
vs. CLT

$8.0

5. Jonathan Bond 
LA
vs. VAN
$6.8
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luis Barraza
NYC
vs. DC
$5.6
2. Joe Bendik 
PHI
at MTL
$4.8
3. Jonathan Sirois
MTL

vs. PHI

$4.0

Defenders

Brooks Lennon is among the league leaders in crosses (28), and he continues to stand over a notable share of corner kicks for Atlanta United. In a favorable home tilt with Portland, Lennon stands a good chance of racking up both attacking and defensive points.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Brooks Lennon 

ATL
vs. POR
$7.4
2. Thiago Martins 
NYC
vs. MIA
$7.3
3. Kai Wagner 
PHI

at MTL

$7.8
4. Julian Gressel 
VAN

at LA

$8.7
5. John Tolkin 
RBNY
vs. CLB
$7.6
6. Brandon Bye 
NE
vs. NSH
$7.5
7. Andrew Gutman 
ATL
vs. POR
$7.0
8. DeJuan Jones 
NE
vs. NSH
$7.5
9. Miles Robinson 
ATL
vs. POR
$7.3
10. Andres Reyes 
RBNY
vs. CLB
$6.9
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Caleb Wiley 
ATL
vs. POR
$5.0
2. Jalen Neal 
LA
vs. VAN
$5.2
3. Alex Gersbach 
COL
vs. MIN
$5.1

Midfielders

Thiago Almada leads all players with 32 fantasy points through the first three rounds of the season, notching a goal or an assist in three consecutive outings. The FIFA World Cup winner could also benefit from the matchup against a battered Portland unit that has conceded five goals across their last two outings.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Thiago Almada 
ATL
vs. POR
$10.5
2. Eduard Lowen 
STL
vs. SJ
$8.0
3. Santiago Rodriguez 
NYC
vs. DC
$8.1
4. Riqui Puig 
LA
vs. VAN
$9.0
5. Hany Mukhtar 
NSH
at NE
$9.5
6. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at STL
$9.5
7. Hector Herrera 
HOU
vs. ATX
$8.5
8. Gabriel Pereira 
NYC
vs. DC
$8.0
9. Nicolas Lodeiro 
SEA
vs. LAFC
$8.5
10. Erik Thommy 
SKC
at DAL
$8.4
11. Daniel Gazdag 
PHI
at MTL
$10.3
12. Sebastian Driussi 
ATX
at HOU
$9.4
13. Lucas Zelarayan 
CLB
at RBNY
$10.2
14. Luciano Acosta 
CIN
at CHI
$8.7
15. Facundo Torres 
ORL
vs. CLT
$8.5
16. Alan Velasco 
DAL 
vs. SKC
$8.9
17. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. CIN
$8.4
18. Ryan Gauld  
VAN
at LA
$8.6
19. Jonathan Osorio 
TOR
vs. MIA
$7.8
20. Dylan Borrero 
NE
vs. NSH
$7.7
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lewis Morgan 
RBNY
vs. CLB
$7.2
2. Jared Stroud 
STL
vs. POR
$6.0
3. Owen Wolff 
ATX
at HOU
$5.6

Forwards

Luiz Araújo opened his scoring account in Atlanta’s Matchday 3 dismantling of Charlotte FC and he continues to fire at will. He’s tied for third in MLS with 13 shots through three games, and he’ll look to carry that momentum into a favorable home match versus a sputtering Portland Timbers defense.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luiz Araújo 
ATL
vs. POR
$8.5
2. Jesús Ferreira 
DAL
vs. SKC
$9.3
3. Federico Bernardeschi 
TOR
vs. MIA
$10.1
4. Dejan Joveljic 
LA
vs. VAN
$8.1
5. Denis Bouanga 
LAFC
at SEA
$8.7
6. Talles Magno 
NYC
vs. DC
$7.0
7. João Klauss 
STL
vs. SJ
$9.1
8. Jeremy Ebobisse 
SJ
at STL
$9.7
9. Julian Carranza 
PHI
at MTL
$9.2
10. Gustavo Bou 
NE
vs. NSH
$7.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gaston Gonzalez  
ORL
vs. CLT
$4.0
2. Deandre Kerr  
TOR
vs. MIA
$4.5
3. Matias Pellegrini  
NYC
vs. DC
$5.9
Captain
1. Thiago Almada 
ATL
vs. POR
$10.5
2. Brooks Lennon 
ATL
vs. POR
$7.4
3. Luiz Araújo  
ATL
vs. POR
$8.5
MLS Squad Pick

Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick 5 players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!

Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!

Play Squad Pick

Expert advice: I’m staying away from Concacaf Champions League teams to avoid any potential squad rotation whammies. My Round 4 squad consists of attackers that have already opened their 2023 scoring account and will be relied on for goals in favorable home matchups.

Check out my squad for Round 4:

Squad pick round 4
MLS Parlay Predictor

Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all 6 games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!

Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!

Enter Your Predictions Now

Expert advice: LAFC and St. Louis CITY SC are the only remaining teams without a loss or a tie. With LAFC’s congested schedule, a road fixture against Seattle Sounders FC presents a stiff test that could land either team in the driver's seat at the top of the Western Conference. A stalemate is well within the range of outcomes in Seattle and in St. Louis, where a fiery San Jose Earthquakes side could disrupt history if they can pick up a result on the road.

Check out my predictions for Round 4:

Parlay predictions round 4
MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 4: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice
