MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 4: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Expert advice: LAFC and St. Louis CITY SC are the only remaining teams without a loss or a tie. With LAFC’s congested schedule, a road fixture against Seattle Sounders FC presents a stiff test that could land either team in the driver's seat at the top of the Western Conference. A stalemate is well within the range of outcomes in Seattle and in St. Louis, where a fiery San Jose Earthquakes side could disrupt history if they can pick up a result on the road.