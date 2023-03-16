MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 4: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Your Matchday 4 fantasy and gaming advice roundup is here! Check out MLS Fantasy positional rankings as well as MLS Squad Pick and MLS Parlay Predictor recommendations below.
A jam-packed Round 4 of MLS Fantasy features multiple matchups worth attacking for fantasy points. There are several teams coming off of midweek Concacaf Champions League action, so be mindful of squad rotation and keep an eye on starting lineups before locking your players in.
Let’s take a deeper dive and hit on the top plays and values at each position.
Teams on a BYE: RSL
Goalkeepers
Brad Guzan made three saves in a convincing 3-0 road win over Charlotte FC in Round 3, posting his first clean sheet since an Achilles injury cut his 2022 campaign short. He’s in a good spot to make it two straight shutouts against a banged-up Portland Timbers side that is coming off a home loss to St. Louis CITY SC and will be missing multiple key players due to injury.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Guzan
ATL
vs. POR
$6.8
2. Djordje Petrovic
NE
vs. NSH
$8.0
3. Will Yarbrough
COL
vs. MIN
$6.4
4. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. CLT
$8.0
5. Jonathan Bond
LA
vs. VAN
$6.8
1. Luis Barraza
NYC
vs. DC
$5.6
2. Joe Bendik
PHI
at MTL
$4.8
3. Jonathan Sirois
MTL
vs. PHI
$4.0
Defenders
Brooks Lennon is among the league leaders in crosses (28), and he continues to stand over a notable share of corner kicks for Atlanta United. In a favorable home tilt with Portland, Lennon stands a good chance of racking up both attacking and defensive points.
1. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. POR
$7.4
2. Thiago Martins
NYC
vs. MIA
$7.3
3. Kai Wagner
PHI
at MTL
$7.8
4. Julian Gressel
VAN
at LA
$8.7
5. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. CLB
$7.6
6. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. NSH
$7.5
7. Andrew Gutman
ATL
vs. POR
$7.0
8. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. NSH
$7.5
9. Miles Robinson
ATL
vs. POR
$7.3
10. Andres Reyes
RBNY
vs. CLB
$6.9
1. Caleb Wiley
ATL
vs. POR
$5.0
2. Jalen Neal
LA
vs. VAN
$5.2
3. Alex Gersbach
COL
vs. MIN
$5.1
Midfielders
Thiago Almada leads all players with 32 fantasy points through the first three rounds of the season, notching a goal or an assist in three consecutive outings. The FIFA World Cup winner could also benefit from the matchup against a battered Portland unit that has conceded five goals across their last two outings.
1. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. POR
$10.5
2. Eduard Lowen
STL
vs. SJ
$8.0
3. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. DC
$8.1
4. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. VAN
$9.0
5. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at NE
$9.5
6. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at STL
$9.5
7. Hector Herrera
HOU
vs. ATX
$8.5
8. Gabriel Pereira
NYC
vs. DC
$8.0
9. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. LAFC
$8.5
10. Erik Thommy
SKC
at DAL
$8.4
11. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
at MTL
$10.3
12. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at HOU
$9.4
13. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at RBNY
$10.2
14. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at CHI
$8.7
15. Facundo Torres
ORL
vs. CLT
$8.5
16. Alan Velasco
DAL
vs. SKC
$8.9
17. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. CIN
$8.4
18. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at LA
$8.6
19. Jonathan Osorio
TOR
vs. MIA
$7.8
20. Dylan Borrero
NE
vs. NSH
$7.7
1. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. CLB
$7.2
2. Jared Stroud
STL
vs. POR
$6.0
3. Owen Wolff
ATX
at HOU
$5.6
Forwards
Luiz Araújo opened his scoring account in Atlanta’s Matchday 3 dismantling of Charlotte FC and he continues to fire at will. He’s tied for third in MLS with 13 shots through three games, and he’ll look to carry that momentum into a favorable home match versus a sputtering Portland Timbers defense.
1. Luiz Araújo
ATL
vs. POR
$8.5
2. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
vs. SKC
$9.3
3. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
vs. MIA
$10.1
4. Dejan Joveljic
LA
vs. VAN
$8.1
5. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
at SEA
$8.7
6. Talles Magno
NYC
vs. DC
$7.0
7. João Klauss
STL
vs. SJ
$9.1
8. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
at STL
$9.7
9. Julian Carranza
PHI
at MTL
$9.2
10. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. NSH
$7.7
1. Gaston Gonzalez
ORL
vs. CLT
$4.0
2. Deandre Kerr
TOR
vs. MIA
$4.5
3. Matias Pellegrini
NYC
vs. DC
$5.9
1. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. POR
$10.5
2. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. POR
$7.4
3. Luiz Araújo
ATL
vs. POR
$8.5
Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick 5 players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!
Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice: I’m staying away from Concacaf Champions League teams to avoid any potential squad rotation whammies. My Round 4 squad consists of attackers that have already opened their 2023 scoring account and will be relied on for goals in favorable home matchups.
Check out my squad for Round 4:
Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all 6 games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!
Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice: LAFC and St. Louis CITY SC are the only remaining teams without a loss or a tie. With LAFC’s congested schedule, a road fixture against Seattle Sounders FC presents a stiff test that could land either team in the driver's seat at the top of the Western Conference. A stalemate is well within the range of outcomes in Seattle and in St. Louis, where a fiery San Jose Earthquakes side could disrupt history if they can pick up a result on the road.
Check out my predictions for Round 4: