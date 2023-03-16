Erin Ridley blazes global trails from MLS NEXT to EFCL and beyond

For the past 10 years, a collaboration between Major League Soccer and the French Football Federation has seen North America-based coaches head abroad to take the Elite Formation Coaching License program.

“It’s like a highly competitive grad program where people are in it, they’re trying to perform well, and they know that there's pressure on them to do so,” Ridley told MLSsoccer.com. “But there's a sense of cohesiveness within the group because we’ve got to lean on each other in order to succeed. And it's pretty cool how that all comes together.”

For the first time in the program’s history, a female coach was part of the MLS contingent. In February, San Jose Earthquakes Under-15 head coach Erin Ridley traveled to Clairefontaine, the prestigious French football training center, to begin the course.

“It's really in-depth, and it's designed to be just very, very demanding of what they want, there's a certain pedagogy that they want to see if you can utilize,” Ridley explained.

After completing the Clairefontaine portion, the 25 coaches were dispersed to observe training at clubs around France. Ridley went to RC Lens, a Ligue 1 team in the north of France. Once they return to the United States, more work awaits before the next in-person session featuring zoom calls, assignments and the like.

With the schedule – barring any complications or setbacks – set to run from February 2023 to July 2024, Ridley quickly realized how demanding the course would be.

“It's like a shared sort of process where you kind of interweave certain aspects of it,” she said. “So even a very Spanish sort of influenced methodology has this sort of fringe course, interwoven into some of the pieces of it because of Chris's experience.”

First team head coach Luchi Gonzalez is an alumnus, along with members of the technical staff, Chris Leitch and John Wolyniec. The combination of Leitch’s experience in the coaching course and the background of Director of Methodology Alex Covelo, who hails from Spain, brings a slew of different ideas to the academy setup. It’s something that she’s already noticed since her initial exposure to the coursework.

Later in 2020, she was hired to coach the Earthquakes' Under-13 teams by then-GM Jesse Fioranelli. Now Ridley coaches the Under-15 team in MLS NEXT. But she isn’t the first member of San Jose’s organization to take the ECFL course.

Ridley’s been coaching San Jose’s boy’s teams for the last three years. Her time with the organization began with Girls’ Development Academy sides, but when the Development Academy shut down in 2020, the Earthquakes opted to shutter their girls’ teams. That left Ridley temporarily in limbo.

Learning from the best

Beyond her current peers, Ridley has several coaches in her life that helped shape her into the coach she is today, including accomplished girl’s club coach Andres Deza, who was the catalyst for Ridley’s move to the Quakes.

The pair worked together on a United States women’s youth national team camp in Korea, starting a working relationship that culminated in Ridley relocating from Tennessee to the Bay Area in 2018. From there, she joined San Jose as the goalkeeping director for the girls’ teams, coaching the Under-17 and U-19 teams, and serving as an assistant for the U-15 and U-14 teams.

Before that, during her time with the women’s program at Davidson College, she got to know Scott Schweitzer, a local goalkeeping coach for Charlotte Independence in North Carolina. He’s mentored Ridley throughout her coaching journey.

As a player at the University of Virginia from 2001-2004, she spent several seasons under longtime stalwart Steve Swanson, and it was UVA's staff that originally suggested she go into coaching one day. Since she left school, the two have kept in close touch as she’s built a coaching career of her own. Her success has not surprised Swanson.