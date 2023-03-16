Inter Miami sign midfielder Bryce Duke to extension

Ranked 21st in last year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR , Duke provides creative options in the middle of the pitch along with first-choice playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro .

Miami's midfield suffered a huge blow this week with the news that injured Gregore will be out approximately six months. Fellow Brazilian Jean Mota will now shoulder most of the holding duties, with Victor Ulloa the most likely replacement for the club's captain. The Herons also have until April 24 (the end of the MLS Primary Transfer Window) to sign additional reinforcements.