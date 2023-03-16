Inter Miami sign midfielder Bryce Duke to extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Inter Miami CF have signed midfielder Bryce Duke to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.
Acquired in a trade with LAFC in early 2022, the 22-year-old led the Herons with seven assists last season, adding a goal in 29 total appearances. This season, Duke has featured three times off the bench as Miami have put together a 2W-1L-0D over three matchdays.
“Bryce is a dynamic young talent and we’re excited to keep him with us,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a press release.
“Since he arrived here he has steadily and consistently improved. We’re looking forward to helping him along his continued upward trajectory with Inter Miami.”
Ranked 21st in last year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR, Duke provides creative options in the middle of the pitch along with first-choice playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro.
Miami's midfield suffered a huge blow this week with the news that injured Gregore will be out approximately six months. Fellow Brazilian Jean Mota will now shoulder most of the holding duties, with Victor Ulloa the most likely replacement for the club's captain. The Herons also have until April 24 (the end of the MLS Primary Transfer Window) to sign additional reinforcements.
Inter Miami return to action on March 18 when visiting Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They’re hoping to bounce back from their first loss of 2023 after opening with two straight home wins to start the year.
