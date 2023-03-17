NYCFC sign homegrown midfielder Jonathan Shore

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
New York City FC have signed homegrown midfielder Jonathan Shore through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.
The 15-year-old New York City native is the 11th homegrown signing since NYCFC’s academy began in 2015. He joined the program in 2017 as a 10-year-old and progressed through the various age groups, making two appearances in MLS NEXT Pro last season for NYCFC II.
"Jonathan is an intelligent, creative and dynamic central midfield player who has performed at a high level consistently throughout his time in our academy and has impressed in his opportunities to train and play with the first team," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release.
"With the addition of NYCFC II to our player pathway, Jonathan will be able to play professional games in MLS NEXT Pro competition which will continue to enhance his development."
The central midfielder, a regular fixture at the U-17 academy level, has contributed to NYCFC’s last two first-team preseason camps. He’s also been part of the United States U-15 and U-16 national teams.
"This is a club and city that I hold dear to my heart, being from New York I am proud to represent the greatest city in the world," Shore said. "It’s always been a dream of mine to play professionally and believe this organization is the best place for me to continue my development. I look forward to the day of playing in front of our fans and bringing them happiness with my play on the field."
NYCFC’s academy is most well-known for producing US men’s national team players such as Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and James Sands (back in MLS after Rangers loan).
Shore joins defender Christian McFarlane and midfielder Maximo Carrizo as teenaged homegrowns on NYCFC’s roster.
