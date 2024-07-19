Your Friday Kickoff: What do the new MLS roster rules mean for your team?

Toronto FC have signed defender and former Seattle Sounders FC homegrown player Henry Wingo. Wingo, 28, is under contract with Toronto through 2026 with an option for 2027. He was a free agent after last competing for Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC. To complete the deal, Toronto acquired Wingo’s Discovery Rights from D.C. United in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

U22 Player: You can pay an infinite transfer fee for this player. The only rules are that they have to be younger than 22 when you sign them and their salary has to be less than 12.5% of your team’s salary cap. If they meet this criteria, you can reduce their cap hit to around 3.5%.

Designated Player: You can pay an infinite transfer fee and an infinite salary to this player and they will only take up 12.5% of a team’s salary cap instead of all of it. If they’re 23 or younger, they only take up around 3.5%.

We are still going to talk about roster rules though. Don’t be scared. I have great news. The changes that went through yesterday actually simplify things. They also provide a major short-term boost for some teams right as the Secondary Transfer Window opens and will provide a major long-term boost for the league as a whole. Just give me a second to lay it out. I promise I’ll keep this simple. Starting with an ultra-simplified vocabulary lesson.

Look, it’s not a secret that the roster rules can be a little complex to the point of debilitating confusion. I’ve spent years doing my best to decipher it all and, no joke, learned something new and pretty critical earlier this week that I won’t even begin to try and explain while you’re only wearing a helmet.

If you’ve played pretty much any video game in the past 10 years, you’re probably familiar with the concept of archetypes and skill trees. Basically, you pick the path you want your character to follow and their traits and skills will develop over time based on that path.

Want to smash a bunch of stuff into tiny pieces? You’re probably going to want to pick the path named something like “BRUTALITIZATION” or whatever so you can boost how strong and smashy your character is while understanding your character might be dumber than most. Want to be a little more clever? You’re probably going to pick a path that has something to do with improving speed or magic at the expense of how many plates your character can get off the ground for their one-rep max on Romanian Deadlift.

With the new changes, teams will now choose their archetype. Literally, they have to declare which one they’re picking for this window and then they’ll need to do it again before next season. Their options are to either be a team focused more on the top end of the roster or they can opt to take risks on younger players while spending a little more on mid-range guys.

The first option is to have three DPs and three U22 players. Teams around the league have already been allowed to do this, but the amount of U22 players you could have directly tied into how much you were paying your three DPs. Basically, if you wanted all three U22 spots available to you instead of just one U22 spot, one of your three DPs had to be much less expensive or much younger than the other two. Now, teams don’t have to worry about that restriction. Spend as much as you want on all three DPs. You can still have all three U22s.

The second option is to have just two DPs. If you have just two DPs instead of three, you can have four U22 players plus an extra $2 million in GAM to spend that season. For the sake of this current window, it will just be an extra $1 million. That’s a lot of extra cash to throw around. Essentially, you’ve raised your salary cap by a couple million. There’s a real opportunity to spend more than ever on the middle of your roster… if you’re cool with taking a risk on a less reliable U22 player instead of a more experienced (and more expensive) DP.