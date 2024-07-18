Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo named Player of the Matchday

Tai Baribo's first career hat trick earned the Philadelphia Union striker MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 27.

The Israeli international struck three times in Wednesday night's 5-1 rout of the New England Revolution. The victory snapped Philadelphia's 10-game winless run and featured the record-breaking debut of 14-year-old Union phenom Cavan Sullivan.

With his hat trick, Baribo now has four goals in his last two games for a total of six this season in just 549 minutes of action. Among all MLS players with at least 500 minutes played, Baribo’s 0.98 goals per 90 minutes average ranks third behind only Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi (1.04) and Minnesota United FC’s Tani Oluwaseyi (1.01).