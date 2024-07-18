Marco Reus: LA Galaxy coach addresses transfer links

Already first in the Western Conference, the LA Galaxy could soon get a sizable boost from the transfer market.

LA are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign German star Marco Reus, who's currently a free agent after ending his memorable 12-year stay at Borussia Dortmund.

Head coach Greg Vanney addressed the links after LA's 3-2 home win over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday evening.

"Anyone that we hopefully add in the summer window is somebody who can continue to make the team better," Vanney said, hours before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window officially opened in the United States.

"A player of his profile gives you experience, it gives you quality, it gives you versatility, also – a winning mentality, a championship mentality," Vanney added of the three-time German Bundesliga Player of the Season. "Those types of things are always good for teams."

Reus' profile

Reus would certainly give the Galaxy's high-octane offense even more firepower.

Led by Designated Players Riqui Puig (7g/10a), Joseph Paintsil (7g/7a) and Gabriel Pec (9g/10a), the West's top team is currently tied for third-most goals (47) in the conference.

"We're trying to continue to, with anything that we do, to make the team better, to raise the level, to get deeper, to get all those things that you need as you go down the tail end and you try to make a run at an MLS Cup," Vanney said. "You try to use the summer window the best way possible to keep improving the team."

Is Reus the missing piece who pushes the Galaxy into serious trophy contention? Vanney seems to think so.